Is Spy x Family over? Explained

The Spy x Family anime is inching closer to the conclusion of its first season, with episode 22 releasing on Saturday, December 3, 2022. The popular slice-of-life spy series has something for everyone, with the storyline incorporating everything from comedy to action and even romance.

It is no surprise that the anime adaptation stole viewers’ hearts, leading them to mourn the end of season 1 and hope that the anime will be renewed for a second season. This article looks back at season 1 of the anime, analyzes the manga, and takes upcoming events into consideration to determine the chances of Spy x Family getting a second anime season.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Spy x Family anime and manga.

Spy x Family season 1 comes closer to its end with the release of episode 22

How much of the manga does the anime cover?

Jump Festa 2022 confirmed that Spy x Family season 1 would consist of two cours, spanning a total of 25 episodes. The first cour aired from April to June 2022, while the second cour began airing on October 1, 2022. The manga updates on a biweekly basis, with chapter 72 expected to be released on December 12, 2022, after the said chapter was postponed due to the series mangaka Tatsuya Endo’s health issues.

To date, the series has released 71 chapters split into 13 story arcs, with the Red Circus Arc being the latest ongoing arc. Episode 21 adapts chapter 30 of the manga and introduces Loid's junior and fellow spy, Fiona Frost, into the storyline. The episode not only provides a glimpse into Loid’s relationships with his colleagues but also shows his growing attachment to the make-believe family he had created for the sake of Operation Strix.

The preview for episode 22 shows Loid and Fiona partnering up for their next mission, which involves an underground tennis tournament. In the manga, chapters 29–35 make up the Campbelldon Tennis Arc, suggesting that season 1 will end with the conclusion of this mission. Spy x Family season 1 has so far animated the first eight-story arcs of the series, consisting of 38 chapters, thus leaving 33 manga chapters to be adapted.

Possible announcement for season 2

Spy x Family has been confirmed to get a Jump Super Stage once more on Day 2 of Jump Festa 2023, taking place on December 18, 2022. With the season 1 finale, episode 25, expected to air on December 17, Jump Festa 2023 proves to be the ideal event for the release of new information regarding the series, including the possible announcement for season 2 of the anime.

This will also be in keeping with the trend from 2021, when the Spy x Family Jump Stage event released a promotional video, a voice cast, and a tentative release date for the first season of the anime adaptation.

The official website of Jump Festa 2023 has confirmed that the voice cast for the Forger family, consisting of Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger), Atsumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger), and Kenichiro Matsuda (Bond Forger), will be attending the event as panel guests.

Final thoughts

With the latest arc of the Spy x Family manga underway, there appears to be just enough material left to be adapted into a complete anime season, consisting of around 25 episodes. However, considering the pacing of the anime and the frequency of manga updates, it is debatable if season 2 will get a 2023 release date at all.

If the Jump Super Stage event for the series does indeed announce a second season, it will most likely be split into two cours to ensure that the series has enough time to release more manga content.

