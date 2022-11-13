Spy x Family Stuper Stage at Jump Festa 2023: Timing, streaming details, what to expect, and more

The Spy x Family Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 11.15 am JST on Sunday, December 18, 2022. The smash-hit anime series will be appearing at Jump Festa right as its second cour is ending, potentially setting up some exciting season 2 announcements.

Moreover, the series’ manga might also be discussed, which has recently started a new arc as of its last two issues. It’s unclear how long this arc of the Spy x Family manga will be, but if the series happens to approach its conclusion around the time of the Jump Festa, fans might learn what’s next for mangaka Tatsuya Endo’s series.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down all currently available release information for Spy x Family's 2023 Jump Festa stage, as well as what to expect, and more.

Spy x Family’s 2023 Jump Festa Super Stage will have the main cast of voice actors from the series

Start date, time, and where to watch it

The Spy x Family Jump Festa 2023 Super Stage is set to begin at 11.15 am JST on Sunday, December 18, 2022. As per the official Jump Festa website, the panel will run for 40 minutes, ending at 11.55 am JST.

Similar to previous years, fans can watch the panel on either Jump Festa’s official YouTube page, their official website, or their official smartphone app. All three will provide access to various livestreams for the day’s events. Additionally, all Super Stage panels are expected to fall into this category and livestream the same.

The panel is set to begin at the following times in the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 6.15 pm, Saturday, December 17

Eastern Standard Time: 9.15 pm, Saturday, December 17

Greenwich Mean Time: 2.15 am, Sunday, December 18

Central European Time: 3.15 am, Sunday, December 18

Indian Standard Time: 7.45 am, Sunday, December 18

Philippine Standard Time: 10.15 am, Sunday, December 18

Japanese Standard Time: 11.15 am Sunday, December 18

Australia Central Standard Time: 11.45 am, Sunday, December 18

What to expect and panel guests

Currently announced panel guests for the Spy x Family Super Stage comprises the anime’s core cast of voice actors, including Takuya Eguchi (Loid Forger), Astumi Tanezaki (Anya Forger), Saori Hayami (Yor Forger), and Kenichiro Matsuda (Bond Forger). While the former three were present at last year’s anime cast reveal for the series, Matsuda shares his excitement to be on the Jump Festa Super Stage for the first time.

As of this article’s writing, there are currently no rumors, leaks, or speculative reports on what to expect at the upcoming Spy x Family Super Stage. That being said, there are a few key announcements fans may hear at the event, considering the anime’s adaptation pace so far.

Given how slow the anime has been in adapting the manga, there should be plenty of issues available to make a second season out by the time the first ends. Coincidentally, the end of the first season will be right around the time Jump Festa 2023 is set to occur. As a result, there’s a strong chance that some news regarding a second season will be shared at the Super Stage.

The possibility of some manga announcements by Tatsuya Endo regarding upcoming story content also exists. However, this seems unlikely. With the manga having started a new major arc recently, the serialization process is going to continue for some time.

Follow along for more anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2022 progresses.

