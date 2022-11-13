Yor steals the show in Spy x Family episode 19 with her amazing acrobatics and dedicated mothering

Spy x Family episode 19 was released on November 12, 2022, bringing with it one of the most highly-anticipated and funniest manga-canon storylines yet serialized. The lattermost third of the episode saw an all-new anime-original storyline focused on Loid and Yor, featuring the two bonding with each other as well as the latter getting close to Anya.

However, in a shocking twist, Spy x Family episode 19’s anime-original content is what seems to be dominating the social media discussion of the episode. While not inherently negative or undesirable, it is an intriguing flip from nearly every other episode, most of which have seen their manga-canon events dominate the discourse.

Spy x Family episode 19’s manga content loses out to anime-original storyline in popularity contest

Spy x Family episode 19 begins centered around George Glooman, a fellow student of Anya’s at Eden Academy. It is revealed that sometime last month, he overheard his father (CEO of Glooman Pharmaceuticals) discuss how their company was being bankrupted by the Desmond Group. This began George’s crusade against Damian Desmond, attempting to get revenge for his family’s company.

It was then revealed here that Daybreak, the amateur spy from the last episode, was hired by George to change Damian’s test scores. The goal was to have Damian expelled, creating such chaos in the Desmond family that the bankruptcy of Glooman Pharma wouldn’t go through. However, this obviously failed, so George instead tries to frame Damian for smoking cigarettes, which viewers see occur unsuccessfully.

The rest of the episode revolves around George milking how it will be his last day at school, asking everyone to buy him things and let him experience certain aspects of Eden Academy. As the day ends, everyone has grown genuinely close to George, giving him something personal to remember them by.

However, it is revealed that Glooman is being bought out instead, resulting in an embarrassed George hilariously returning to school the next day.

The latter-most third of Spy x Family episode 19 revolves around an anime-original storyline, in which Yor tries to get Anya her gym clothes which she forgot at home. However, upon getting to Eden Academy and finding Anya, she’s told that it’s not a gym class day and that Anya left the clothes at home on purpose.

A dejected Yor is found walking home by Loid (who also spent the day at Eden Academy for an undisclosed reason), who praises her for being a good and thoughtful mother to Anya. This brings the episode to an end as the two decide to go on a lunch date together, much to the joy of fans everywhere.

Fans feel that Spy x Family episode 19 is one of the funniest yet, adapting a beloved manga storyline. The description above certainly doesn’t do the episode justice, with George’s embarrassed expressions and noises, as well as Anya’s always-changing funny faces, being true delights. Both eventually come together for a non-stop whirlwind of laughs towards the end of the storyline.

However, the second half of the episode is undoubtedly what stole the show for many viewers, a majority of whom are likely anime-only fans. That being said, even those familiar with the manga seem to be in awe of this anime-original storyline focused on Yor and Loid. Many fans are certainly expressing how nice it is to see the two continue to grow closer, as well as act more and more like a true married couple each week.

