Tatsuya Endo's series is set to return on November 13, 2022, with Spy x Family chapter 71 at 12 am JST. The chapter will be released on Shueisha’s Shonen Jump+ app and can also be found on Viz Media’s Manga Plus website. Chapter 71 will be released worldwide, so fans will not have to wait to read it.

The previous chapter revealed where the highjackers planned to take the bus full of kids. Their aim was to hold them hostage and negotiate terms with the government, given how influential each of the kids' parents were. It ended on a tense note, with Billy Squire strapping a bomb to Anya and threatening to trigger it if they did not cooperate.

Spy x Family chapter 71: Release date and Time, Where to read, What to expect, and more

When will the chapter be released for the rest of the world?

Anya Forger

Spy x Family chapter 71 will be released around the world at the same time as the Japanese original. This would give eager fans time to read it without any delay. For the rest of the world, release timings for the same are mentioned below:

Pacific Daylight Time: 7 am, November 12

Central Daylight Time: 9 am, November 12

Eastern Daylight Time: 10 am, November 12

British Summer Time: 3 pm, November 12

Central European Summer Time: 4 pm, November 12

Indian Standard Time: 8.30 pm, November 12

Philippine Time: 11 pm, November 12

Australian Central Daylight Time: 12.30 am, November 13

Fans of the series are encouraged to utilize the services mentioned earlier in the article to read Spy X Family chapter 71. By using these platforms, they are directly supporting the series’ official release.

What to expect from Spy x Family chapter 71?

The bus carrying classes 3 and 4 was highjacked by the once-thought-extinct extremist group Red Circus. Their leader, Billy Squire, returned to Ostania to continue with the organization's nefarious plans.

The bus carrying classes 3 and 4 was highjacked by the once-thought-extinct extremist group Red Circus. Their leader, Billy Squire, returned to Ostania to continue with the organization’s nefarious plans.

Previously, Anya displayed her intelligence by creating an SOS signal and tossing it out of the window with her ID card. She even used her telepathic abilities to read the highjackers' minds to find out where they were headed.



Anya's parents were yet to hear the news of the incident. As stated by the handler, her father, Loid, was out on another mission. Her mother's whereabouts are unknown at present. However, the handler will unlikely sit still as the situation involves both Anya and Damien.

Loid will most probably abandon his mission and come to his daughter's rescue. Thus, we might see some Twilight action in Spy x Family chapter 71. As for Yor, we might see her as well. Given how protective she is of her daughter, the news might awaken that killer instinct we have seen throughout the series. This next chapter could be filled with action.



As for the Red Circus, their motives remain shrouded in mystery. Why were they taking a bus full of children to Papier Palace Park? What do they want out of the government when they reach negotiations? For now, the only option is to sit tight and wait for its release.

What happened in Spy x Family chapter 70?

Master Henderson

Master Henderson broke the news of the highjack to other faculty members at Eden Academy. They were stunned to hear about it and Mr. Green’s escort car being shot at. Upon informing the police, they were asked not to disclose anything to the parents yet as it would cause panic.

The children appeared visibly terrified on the bus as Billy Squire paced back and forth. Damian notices Anya’s condition and shows concern. Then, Bill Watkins stands up and reassures the kids, stating that most of them had influential parents. His own father, being in the Army High Command, would likely mobilize the army to save them.

Billy Squire showing that he was not messing around

Squire silenced him by pointing his gun at him. He called the kids' parents individually, depicting that the group was aware of who they had taken hostage. He revealed that by using them, he would negotiate with the government, and if they complied, he would return them to their luxurious lives.

Spy x Family chapter 71 then panned to Handler receiving the news of the situation but hesitated to inform Loid, given that he was undercover on another mission. Hearing that police checkpoints were listless, she decided to help behind the scenes.











Back on the bus, Spy x Family chapter 71 showed Anya attempting to read the highjackers' minds but coming away with nothing. She voiced her need to use the restroom and successfully listened in on them again to hear that they were headed to Papier Palace Park. Becky quickly scribbled an SOS note as Anya’s handwriting was messy.

With Damian causing a distraction, the two girls flung the SOS note with Anya's ID outside the bus. However, Squire noticed it. Spy x Family chapter 71 ended with him approaching them as he dragged Anya out of her seat and strapped a bomb to her, announcing that any attempts to escape, tamper with the bomb, or alert the authorities would result in the bomb going off.

