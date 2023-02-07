The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 6 release date and time, what to expect, and more

The titular protagonist of The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Anos Voldigoad, has once again found himself in a pickle after the rumors supporting Anos Dilhevia as the true Demon King manifested as Misa Iliorogue. As Lay was the one who created the false persona, it was a little puzzling for the fans in the beginning.

However, based on his analysis, Anos has revealed that half of Misa has been submerged in the depths of her mind since Avos took over.

Erdomaid has tricked the true Demon King of Tyranny by hiding the truth of the true “Child of God,” Misa. However, fans are eager to learn about the events that took place 2000 years ago, which led to the False Demon King's creation, and how Nosgalia was involved.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, episode 6 will see Anos and his followers' arrival at Demon Castle Delsgade

Release date and streaming platform:

Episode 6 of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 will air this Sunday, February 12, on Tokyo MX, A-TX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other local broadcasting channels in Japan at 12.30 am JST. Crunchyroll is the only platform streaming the latest episodes of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 exclusively.

Fans can watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. Aniplus-Asia has also included the series in its massive catalog, streaming it across selective regions in Asia.

Check out the release timings below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, February 11, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, February 11, 9 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, February 11, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, February 12, 2 am

Philippines Time: Saturday, February 11, 11.30 pm

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 6?

Just Zik @zik_zico @deldanamable Anos claps with Venuzdonoa + you do know he literally can't die right, like at all,he's beyond logic even conceptual destruction has nothing on him. @deldanamable Anos claps with Venuzdonoa + you do know he literally can't die right, like at all,he's beyond logic even conceptual destruction has nothing on him. https://t.co/qGjDqXpLXH

Episode 6 of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 will see Anos and his group enter the gates of Delsgade, the Demon King Castle, where Anos killed one of his greatest nemesis, Abernyu, the Goddess of Destruction.

After Abenryu’s fall, Anos turned her into Delsgade. According to Anos in Delsgade, an extension is absent from the rumors and lore of Avos Dilhevia.

As Avos’s magical eyes cannot reach the realm of the castle, Anos will instigate his plan to save the city of Dilhade from the false Demon King’s cruelty toward the mixed-blood race. The upcoming episode will see Anos resorting to using his most potent sword Venuzdonoa, “the Abolisher of Reason.” Luche, Menou, Revest, and more Demon King of Tyranny subordinates will make their debuts.

A brief recap of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 5

🗡️ 𝐋𝐔𝐈𝐒 𝐌𝐀𝐓𝐇𝐈𝐒 🗡️ @SeaBreezeNerd The Misfit of Demon King Academy II - Episode 5 Thoughts:



This episode was great, Anos confronts Avos Dilhevia (who was revealed to be Misa). Avos wants to rule the Demon Realm, and so she needed to eliminate Anos first. Good luck lol. #TheMisfitofDemonKingAcademy The Misfit of Demon King Academy II - Episode 5 Thoughts:This episode was great, Anos confronts Avos Dilhevia (who was revealed to be Misa). Avos wants to rule the Demon Realm, and so she needed to eliminate Anos first. Good luck lol. #Anime 😈 The Misfit of Demon King Academy II - Episode 5 Thoughts:This episode was great, Anos confronts Avos Dilhevia (who was revealed to be Misa). Avos wants to rule the Demon Realm, and so she needed to eliminate Anos first. Good luck lol. #Anime #TheMisfitofDemonKingAcademy https://t.co/CbM89mCbJh

Anos told Avos that Ziek tried his best to hide the true identity of God’s Child with his Battle of Wits game. He further revealed that he knew that their trick to attack Meleheyth was to delay the broadcast of the real Demon King. Before leaving, Anos challenged Avos that he would return with all his might.

Aniunien was persistent in preventing Anos and others from leaving the school premises. However, the latter and his abettors eventually left without effort. Eges helped Anos and his group from one of three of the possessed Demon King’s subordinates. On Leena’s request, Titi cast a doorway to Dilhade and Anos discovered that some of his subordinates, including Elio Ludwell, were still out of Avos’ control.

animokyo @animokyo

'Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha II (The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ)'

#魔王学院 Tears of happiness!'Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha II (The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ)' Tears of happiness! 😂'Maou Gakuin no Futekigousha II (The Misfit of Demon King Academy Ⅱ)'#魔王学院 https://t.co/Sh0e2q49fi

Elio relayed the adverse situation that engulfed Dilhade, where the royal-blooded are hunting down every mixed blood they encounter. Elsewhere, Emilia frantically tried to escape three royal-blood academy students but had no luck. Anos’ parents shielded Emilia from the bullies, but despite their efforts, they were in a tight spot.

Anos punished the trio who tried to hurt his parents by cutting them into 888 pieces for the time being. Anos thanked Emilia for defending his mother’s life. Before entering the underground city filled with Zeshia, Anos explained to his abettors about the portal that connected the dungeon of the underworld to Delsgade.

Poll : 0 votes