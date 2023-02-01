The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 5: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 shook the fandom by revealing Misa as the chosen “God’s Child” destined to kill Demon King Anos Voldigoad. More shocking to fans was Misa turning out to be the infamous Avos Dilhevia, the fictional Demon King who worked in the shadows against Anos.

Given Avos was a scapegoat created by Kanon to save the real Demon King of Tyranny from humanity’s resentment, Anos revealed that the rumors and legend of the fictional Demon King gave birth to Misa’s existence. All of his generals have accepted Avos/Misa as their true leader, putting Anos at a greater disadvantage.

Misa’s true purpose and the reason behind her aversion towards the latter are yet to be disclosed. Fans are eagerly waiting for the upcoming installment to see what major steps Anos will take to ensure the safety of Dilhade and regain his position as the rightful Demon King of Tyranny.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 5 will see Anos travel back 2000 years to Aharthern to meet Great Spirit Reno

Release date and time, streaming platform details

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 5 will be released this Sunday, February 5, on Tokyo MX and other local Japanese broadcasting channels like A-TX, BS11, and Gunma TV at 12.30 am JST. Crunchyroll is streaming The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 exclusively on its platform.

Fans can watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. Aniplus-Asia has also included the series in its massive catalog, streaming it across selective regions in Asia.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, February 4, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, February 4, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, February 4, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, February 4, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, February 4, 9 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, February 4, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, February 5, 2 am

Philippines time: Saturday, February 4, 11.30 pm

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 5

Episode 5 of The Misfit of Demon King Academy, titled Between Highbloods and Lowbloods, will begin Act 2 of the fourth volume of the original light novel series. The upcoming episode will unravel the cliffhanger of the first episode that built significant suspense among fans, where Anos traveled back 2000 years ago to Aharthern to meet the Great Spirit Reno.

The episode will continue from moments after the Demon King of Tyranny transmuted his powers to Reno, Kanon, and Militia. The secrets surrounding the birth of Avos will also be revealed. Fans of The Misfit of Demon King Academy will also learn how Reno and Shin grew into a family.

A brief recap of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 4

After instructing Meleheyth to renounce Avos as the false Demon King, Anos headed to Aniunien with the others to begin the first trial, The Staircases of Geunier. In this luck-based trial, only four participants could meet the Spirit King. Hence, the probability of Anos picking the right door should be higher.

Anos transformed all his abettors into himself and told Aniunien that he would reveal everyone’s original form once the doors opened. He, Lay, and Misa were the only three who found the actual stairs leading to the Spirit King. Leena reunited with Anos after discovering a secret passage somewhere around her door.

On their way to the Spirit King, Anos and Leena encountered Jiste. Since it was confusing for Leena, Anos explained that the Curse King had a split personality, where the main one was Kaihilam, and the other was his lover Jiste. Lay and Misa had an audience with the Spirit King. However, Lay had to defeat his helmet using only his body and spirit to speak with the Spirit King.

With the help of Misa in her true form, Lay managed to rupture Spirit King’s helmet. In the blink of an eye, the Spirit King pierced his sword through Misa, going against his rules. Working alongside Eges, Anos passed the Shadow Wolf Geunier trial. During one of the Spirit Trials, Gilysiris and Anos had combat. Despite using Mana twice as much, the latter lost to the former’s advanced skills.

In Dilhade, the Spirit King, who turned out to be Avos Dilhevia, took the throne of the Demon King of Tyranny and made the Seven Ancients his followers. Anos met Avos and uncloaked him as Misa Iliorogue.

