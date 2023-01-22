The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 4: Release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The previous episode of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 was anticipated to see a heartwarming reunion between Anos and the Great Spirit Leno. However, fans were disheartened after it was revealed that she died around 2000 years ago, and a Spirit King took her place.

Fans expected to see the enigmatic Spirit King make a spectacular appearance in the episode, but that is likely to happen later. The excitement skyrocketed after Anos managed to spill it out of Gilisiris Dello that the person pulling the strings of the Four Evil Kings against him was the Spirit King.

As Anos and his abettors have made it to the Spirit Trials after passing Aniunien’s cutthroat examination, fans of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 are immensely hyped to see what comes next for the Demon King of Tyranny.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 4 will see Anos confronting the Spirit King

Release date and streaming platform:

Episode 4 of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 will be released this Sunday, January 29, on Tokyo MX, A-TX, BS11, Gunma TV, and other broadcasting channels in Japan at 12.30 am JST. Crunchyroll is the only platform streaming the latest episodes of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 exclusively.

Fans can watch The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 on Crunchyroll for free with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. Aniplus-Asia has also included the series in its massive catalog, streaming it across selective regions in Asia.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: Saturday, January 28, 7.30 am

Central Standard Time: Saturday, January 28, 9.30 am

Eastern Standard Time: Saturday, January 28, 10.30 am

Greenwich Mean Time: Saturday, January 28, 3.30 pm

Indian Standard Time: Saturday, January 28, 9 pm

Central European Time: Saturday, January 28, 4.30 pm

Australian Central Daylight Time: Sunday, January 29, 2 am

Philippines time: Saturday, January 28, 11.30 pm

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 4

Episode 4 of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 will see Anos and his followers take the Spirit Trials, the final examination after which the people who scored above 90 as per Aniunien’s condition will graduate. Besides buying the freedom of the top performers, the graduation will also get the contestants to have an audience with the Spirit King.

After wagering with Aniunien, Anos agreed to take three tests in one week. The upcoming tests will be Shadow Wolf Jennur’s Trials and Luck Trials. After conquering these two ordeals, the high-scoring individuals will make it to the Spirit Trials, which is the final test.

Those who fail the Spirit Trials will be spirited away or disappear to nothingness, while the others scoring above 90 will meet the Spirit King. Given how Gilisiris Dello has lost a wager to the Demon King of Tyranny, given his disposition, it can be anticipated that he will most likely resort to violence in the upcoming trials.

However, as violence is forbidden in Spirit School, those who violate the code of conduct will have to walk the length of the Long Snake Epitheo, a spirit snake that is big enough to encircle the world about 333 times.

A brief recap of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 3

Before the students set off on their field trip, Eldmed illustrated the rules and briefly defined the world they were going to enter. While wandering around Sehenberg city, Anos ran into a girl who the locals were thrashing. Due to her theory on Aharthern, Anos rescued her and asked her to tag along. After performing I’guneas, Anos started the eclipse to begin the process where a gateway from Rishali to Aharthern would unfurl.

After arriving at the Great Spirit Forest, Anos discovered through Titi that Leno had died 2000 years ago, and a Spirit King had taken responsibility in her absence. While exploring the forest, Anos and others came across a classroom built inside a gigantic tree. Anos was surprised to see Eges, Kaihilam, and Gilisiris.

The Great Tree Aniunien announced to everyone that they were trapped inside the Spirit School and could only leave after passing the Spirit Trials. Before making it to the Spirit Trials, the students must take three tests. Anos wagered for Aniunien to combine the three tests in one week, albeit at the cost of increasing the average marks to 90.

Anos made a deal with Gilisiris that he would hand him his magic source if he lost; if he won, Gilisiris had to reveal the person controlling their action from the shadows. Due to Anos’ godly perceptive skills, he discovered that Gilisiris tampered with the original questions.

After losing to the latter, the former revealed that the Spirit King sent the Four Evil Kings after him. No one scored less than the average, so they got accepted for the upcoming trial.

