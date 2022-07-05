Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1 Cruise Ship Special Test Arc begins

Classroom of the Elite is finally back with Season 2, and fans are having a hard time expressing their feelings regarding the second installment. It was stated that Season 2 would include the Cruise Ship Special Test Arc from the manga's fourth volume, making it one of the most anticipated sequels of 2022.

Like every other episode of the series, Episode 1 of Classroom of the Elite is titled Remember to Keep a Clear Head in Difficult Times, a quote by the Roman poet Quintus Horatius Flaccus, who is also known as Horace. This article will briefly explain episode 1 of Classroom of the Elite Season 2 by breaking it into three narratives.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1 Highlights

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1: A lively day on the cruise

As all the ANHS students were immensely tired from the Deserted Island Test, being on a gigantic cruise on a fine sunny day made them go all out. However, a few reclusive individuals like Airi, Suzune, and Ayanokouji chose to keep themselves isolated. All of a sudden, an announcement was made, stating that the special test will begin shortly.

Ayanokouji received an email regarding the special test, where all the students who received this email were indicated to be present in the given room at the given time, or else they’ll be fined. Ayanokouji found out that the meeting was held by Class 1-A’s instructor Tomose Majima.

The meeting was held for only four students including Ayanokouji, but except him only two students were present, and they were Hideo and Yukimura. Later, the last student out of the four was revealed to be Karuizawa.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1 : The complex Special Test

Tomose began explaining how the Special Test will take place. He unveiled that all the students will be divided into eight individual groups named after the planets of the solar system. Each group will comprise of a sampling of students from each class with a total of 14 students.

Both Ayanokouji and Karuizawa understood the complexity of the test and narrated each detail regarding it, including the penalties and bonus points. After the word got out, each student started devising their strategies. Suzune and Ayanokouji were discussing the Special Test, but out of the blue, they got interrupted by Kakeru Ryuuen.

Like always, Ayanokouji sat in silence observing the subjects around him, including Suzune, without uttering a word. Ayanokouji discovered another trait of Suzune: she easily gets worked up when people try to corner her.

Classroom of the Elite Season 2 Episode 1 - Mars Group meeting

Ichinose of Class 1-B appointed herself as the group moderator, as no one in the room was taking the leap to do so. After Ichinose asked her group if anyone was interested in taking her position, Ayanokouji noticed that it was a trap laid for the victims to make them reveal everything by conferring upon them the charge of being the moderator.

As a moderator, Ichinose insisted that everyone go along with Case 1, as every member will be rewarded with 500,000 private points and the VIP will get a million points, without dealing any penalty. Although most people in the group showed no dissatisfaction with the idea, Machida of Class 1-A chose to abstain along with his allies.

Saki, Nanami, and Shiho wanted to pick a fight with Karuizawa, but they got interrupted by Machida. After a short break, the Mars Group concluded their meeting, but Machida and his team stood firm on their decision. In the final moments of the episode, it was shown that Karuizawa was deeply saddened by what happened during the meetings interval.

