8 of the greatest gods in anime, ranked

Gods are usually among the most notable characters in their respective anime series. They're typically extremely strong, often to the point of being absurdly broken when compared to other people. However, this article is about some of the most noteworthy deities in this medium, not necessarily the most powerful ones.

The only requirement for this list is for that God to canonly be a deity of some form and that they must be interesting enough to be considered one of the best in all of anime. This list will exclude animes blatantly based on real-life mythology, so there won't be something like Zeus from Blood of Zeus on it.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views.

8 of the best anime gods

8) Hestia (Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon?)

The incredibly popular Hestia (Image via J.C. Staff)

Hestia is by far the most recognizable character from the Is It Wrong to Try to Pick Up Girls in a Dungeon? series. She's insanely popular to the point that the average anime fan is most likely aware of her, even if they don't know anything about the series she comes from.

One of the main reasons for her popularity is her design, with her blue ribbon even bizarrely starting a fad in 2016. Her love for Bell is also admirable, even if his obliviousness can be a tad boring to witness from time to time.

7) Belldandy (Oh My Goddess!)

Her iconic design (Image via AIC)

The Oh My Goddess! anime series started in 1998, although it's worth mentioning that the first OVA came out in 1993, while the manga debuted in 1988. Regardless of those dates, it's worth noting that Belldandy was a fan-favorite character whose prominence was nearly two decades ago.

Younger anime fans might not be aware of her, but it's worth mentioning that she was a fun and beloved character of her time. The Oh My Goddess! series was a fantastical romantic comedy, with Belldandy being the main female lead.

She's portrayed as a classic example of femininity, typically known as Yamato Nadeshiko, which is far more prevalent in Japan than in the west.

6) The Winged Dragon of Ra (Yu-Gi-Oh!)

One iconic God card in Yu-Gi-Oh (Image via Gallop)

There were three very popular Divine cards back that were featured heavily in the Yu-Gi-Oh! anime, those three being:

Obelisk the Tormentor

Slifer the Sky Dragon

The Winged Dragon of Ra

The last one was often shown to be the strongest in the anime, which is quite amusing since the original legal version of this card was pretty bad in the TCG. Still, this list is about anime success, and there's no question that The Winged Dragon of Ra is number one here.

It was said that the other two God cards could not beat The Winged Dragon of Ra, and its effects were bloated to a ridiculous level, even by modern Yu-Gi-Oh! standards.

5) Tenchi Masaki (Tenchi Muyo!)

Not all anime Gods look the part. In Tenchi Masaki's case, he appeared to be the standard harem protagonist who was otherwise unremarkable. However, he would eventually become stronger and even have a fanon name known as Kami Tenchi, which was described as omninfinite and exceptionally powerful by Tenchi Muyo! standards.

He stands out compared to the Gods mentioned above, especially when one looks at each character's overall arcs. Tenchi Muyo! is another classic anime that some fans might not be aware of, but it is worth watching if one wants to see an ordinary guy somehow attract every woman around him and become a God in the process.

4) Arceus (Pokemon)

The Alpha Pokemon (Image via Pokemon Company)

It might be hard to imagine, but Arceus is technically the strongest God in the Pokemon universe. This Pokemon apparently created the entire universe, including the Creation Trio. One member of that group controlled time (Dialga), another controlled space (Palkia), and the last one controlled antimatter (Giratina).

All three of those properties are incredibly powerful in their own right, and the fact that they're under Arceus is quite impressive. It's also worth mentioning that Arceus has the highest base stat total out of any non-Mega Evolution if one omits Eternamax Eternatus (who isn't legally obtainable in the games).

3) Kaguya Ōtsutsuki (Naruto)

She also has a pretty cool design (Image via Pierrot)

Opinions of whether Kaguya Ōtsutsuki is a great Naruto villain tend to vary. Still, there's no denying that she's an easy-to-recognize anime goddess that most people should already know by now. Seeing somebody like Madara ultimately be manipulated for her revival was unexpected, although it was interesting to see the final antagonist show herself in the end.

She's exceptionally powerful and isn't anywhere near as "good" as the Gods mentioned above on this list. However, she's nowhere near as evil as the next character on this list, especially because Kaguya strived for peace (even if her methods were questionable).

2) Ryuk (Death Note)

Ryuk's iconic design (Image via Madhouse)

Shinigami are known as death deities, and Ryuk is unquestionably the most iconic one of them in Death Note. He sets up the entire plot of the anime by giving Light the Death Note, a book that allows somebody to kill anybody by writing their name in it. It's extremely powerful, and Light is eventually corrupted by the sheer power he gets with this book.

Many people die thanks to Ryuk's actions, which is even sadder when one realizes why Ryuk set everything up to happen the way it did. He did it simply because he was bored. His design and simple personality have endeared him to many Death Note fans throughout the years, and it's not surprising that he's even the Death Note story writer's favorite Shinigami.

1) Zeno (Dragon Ball Super)

The Dragon Ball series has no shortage of powerful deities. Amongst the most powerful is Zeno, who rules over the multiverse at large. Technically, he rules it alongside his future counterpart, but the two characters are essentially the same for a topic like this.

Zeno can almost instantly wipe out anything and everything, making him a frequent topic for anime fans obsessed with power levels. Personality-wise, Zeno is a God who doesn't care much about life yet can also be childish and silly sometimes.

