8 creepiest anime villains of all time

Anime villains come in all shapes and sizes, and while some of them are justified in their actions, others aren't. The latter category is home to some of the creepiest anime villains worth looking at. Just to make things a little less generic, this list won't feature any horror anime where the aim of the characters is to be creepy.

The only requirement to be on this list is that the anime villains must be creepy in some way. If they are excruciatingly vile and would be frightening if they existed in the real world, that's good enough.

Note: This article reflects the writer's personal views, and the following list contains spoilers.

8 frightening anime villains, including Ryuk

8) Elder Toguro (YuYu Hakusho)

Elder Toguro, with Gourmet's mouth visible on the bottom part of the screen (Image via Pierrot)

Not all creepy anime villains have to be the main antagonists of their series to be unsettling. In Elder Toguro's case, he's extremely unlikable and constantly showcases his sadism. An example of this would be when he mocked Genkai's death with puppetry. Of course, he has several other evil traits, like having no honor and enjoying his opponents' suffering.

His abilities revolve around manipulating his body however he wants. The most notable example of his usage of this power is when he used it to control Gourmet's body and forced him into insanity by causing pain to himself.

Fittingly for this character, he gets stuck in an infinite loop involving Kurama's Sinning Tree, where he suffers for eternity.

7) All For One (My Hero Academia)

A notable anime villain (Image via Bones)

All For One is the personification of evil. While that could be considered a little boring when he's compared to many of the more exciting characters in My Hero Academia, there are still some terrifying themes associated with his powers. On a surface level, his appearance is a bit disturbing. Beneath that is somebody who torments another major antagonist in a complicated three-way battle for Shigaraki's body.

Personality-wise, he's an egomaniac who is obsessed with power and wants nothing more than to destroy Izuku Midoriya.

6) Mahito (Jujutsu Kaisen)

To his credit, Mahito can look fairly normal (Image via MAPPA)

A sadistic person who wishes to make human beings go extinct isn't a good combination of traits to have. Similarly, manipulating vulnerable humans and preying on their insecurities is also pretty messed up. His entire arc with Junpei perfectly illustrated how vile Mahito was, especially since it led to the former character's death.

Mahito is only a minor anime villain in the grand scheme of things, but he's still a memorable one that's easy to hate. He was born from humanity's hatred towards themselves, which makes his 25th placement in the first official popularity poll kind of amusing.

5) Ryuk (Death Note)

A legendary yet creepy design (Image via Madhouse)

Appearance-wise, Ryuk can be a bit unsettling. More importantly, he chose to leave the Death Note in the human world, fully knowing that it would cause destruction for the sole sake of his own entertainment. He's responsible for corrupting Light into the infamous villain that fans know and love.

He even writes down Light's name by the end of Death Note, leading that iconic protagonist to his death. Unlike the other anime villains on this list, Ryuk is still around, so it's not like he ever got his just desserts as they got theirs.

4) Rod Reiss (Attack on Titan)

The best way to describe this spineless coward is by comparing him to a maggot. Rod Reiss wanted to titanize his own daughter by forcing her to devour Eren Yeager. When that plan backfired, he licked the serum off the floor and transformed into arguably the most hideous Titan in the entire series.

Titans, in general, are seen to be creepy, but body horror doesn't begin to describe this monstrous form. This dastard became so big that he had to drag himself across the earth. The process completely disfigured him, courtesy of the friction with the ground taking away his entire face and torso.

It's not a pleasant sight, to say the least. However, both his personality and appearance are appropriate, as he is one of the creepiest anime villains out there.

3) Szayelaporro Granz (Bleach)

Mad scientists are known for their complete disregard for human life, and Szayelaporro is no different. He's a cold and calculating figure who only cares about his sick and twisted experiments, not to mention he wouldn't mind if all non-Hollows ceased to exist.

Szayelaporro might not be the most important anime villain out there, but he's still a memorable member of the Espada who represents the madness of death.

He constantly strives for perfection, no matter the cost. Some of his transformations can also be somewhat strange to look at, further fitting this article's topic when it comes to creepiness. Szayelaporro greatly resembles a parasitic worm in this state, and he's capable of slowly torturing his victims with his Voodoo-like powers.

2) Giles de Rais (Fate/Zero)

Also known as Caster (Image via Ufotable)

Ryuunosuke Uryuu is a terrible person, all things considered, but his servant is arguably worse. Giles de Rais releases a kidnapped child on his debut, only to kill the boy shortly afterward. His seemingly kind actions were just to give that kid a false sense of safety.

Giles and his master don't even care much for the Holy Grail War, as the two primarily go on a killing spree. Considering their targets include children, there is definitely a sense of uneasiness whenever they're on-screen.

On a more minor note, Giles is delusional to the point that he thinks Saber is Jeanne and constantly tries to make her accept that delusion. Thankfully, Saber puts an end to all of Caster's time in the Holy Grail War.

1) Shou Tucker (Fullmetal Alchemist)

A hated anime villain (Image via Bones)

Turning your wife and daughter into chimeras is incredibly vile. Add the fact that this character also experimented with dogs to create the questionable chimera, and there isn't anything redeemable about him. Shou Tucker is an unsympathetic anime villain through and through.

Worst of all, he doesn't seem evil at first glance. His initial façade is what makes the revelation all the more brutal. Thankfully, Scar kills him, and he's confirmed to end up in hell, a rarity for a Fullmetal Alchemist character.

Edited by Soumyadyuti Ghosh