New Dragon Ball villain proves she is stronger than Zeno with her latest feat

The Dragon Ball franchise is quite notorious for how it takes power scaling in each of its series out of proportion. Every mainline or even a spin-off series of the franchise rotates around how the protagonists have to perpetually keep fighting and besting opponents who keep scaling in power.

While fans love the franchise for it, there are moments where it can feel a bit ludicrous, like in the case of the recently introduced Aeos, who is shown to be more powerful than Zeno, the Omni King of the universe himself.

In Dragon Ball Super, Zeno was shown to be the most powerful being in the universe, the Omni King who cannot be rivaled in any way. However, proceedings in the latest Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission episode 3, the series turns this on its head and shows that the latest villain Aeos might just be more powerful than Zeno.

Aeos might just be the most powerful being in the Dragon Ball universe

Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission introduces a Tournament of Power parallel, the Super Space-Time Tournament, which was initially shown to be hosted by a figure who is pulling all the strings from the shadow.

The figure was later revealed to be Aeos, the former Supreme Kai of Time, who will be playing the role of the primary antagonist in this spin-off series. Aeos might just be the most powerful villain as well as the most powerful being in the franchise universe thus far.

She is a firm believer in universal balance over all else and feels that there should only be a single timeline in the universe. She is therefore upset with her successor Chronoa, who was far too lenient with the various timelines that popped up under her watch, which is why she devises the tournament in order to test the combatants of all the participating universes on not just their power but luck as well.

In episode 3, Aeos starts a monolog about fate, and the imperfect universe then proceeds to completely annihilate several timelines without a moment’s hesitation. She looks down on mortals, and her staunch belief in absolute balance makes her feel that a lot of timelines are imperfect and indeed to be purged.

Zeno’s biggest feat in Dragon Ball thus far was the complete elimination of the universe that Future Trunks belonged to. He is also the figure who was responsible for the complete elimination of every single universe apart from Universe 7, as was shown in Super.

With Aeos now shown to have the power to destroy entire timelines, it’s not going to come as much of a surprise to the community if the series eventually goes onto portray Aeos as the most powerful cosmic being, who sits even above Zeno.

After episode three, the plot of Super Dragon Ball Heroes: Ultra God Mission thickens considerably, and audiences are quite interested to see where the narrative of the show finally takes it, and if the characters are made to face Aeos herself.

