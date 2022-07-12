Dragon Ball Xenoverse Season 3: Expected release date, leaks, and more

Dragon Ball is one of the most popular franchises in the world. From live-action movies to video games, it has it all. One of the most popular video games belonging to this franchise is the Xenoverse series. If the reports are believed to be true, a new season for the same is currently in the works.

Developed by Bandai Namco, Dragon Ball Xenoverse Season 1 was first released in 2015, and a sequel soon followed in 2016, after the developers struck gold in terms of popularity with the first title.

However, Dragon Ball Xenoverse isn't the first game to be based on the franchise. There were a few other iterations that were released before it, which were met with varying degrees of success.

Dragon Ball Xenoverse Season 3's potential release date and other details

According to DBSChronicles' Twitter handle, Dragon Ball Xenoverse Season 3 is currently in development and is expected to be released sometime in 2024. Fans have been eagerly waiting for this installment since the last title's release.

As mentioned before, Xenoverse Season 2 went live in 2016. Although the title is receiving steady updates, fans have been waiting for a new game for a while now.

A proper date hasn't been announced yet — probably since there are approximately two years until its release. Fans can expect a proper date in the upcoming days, provided Bandai Namco doesn't scrap the project. Given how popular the previous two titles were, there's a chance that the project will run through till the end.

Interestingly enough, Xenoverse games follow a unique storyline that isn't directly related to the storylines seen in the animated movies or in the manga. Both the previous titles feature a diverse character creation menu.

Players can select from five different races in the games, followed by an appearance customization feature. The five available options are as follows:

Saiyans

Namekians

Majins

Earthlings

Freiza's race

It's expected that Xenoverse Season 3 will also feature these five races. However, there's a chance that players could get a new option or two as well, given that this will be the third installment in the series.

The storyline should pick up where the previous game left off. With Cooler and Frieza dead, the universe is currently experiencing peace. But Towa is still out there and is probably up to no good.

By 2024, eight years will have passed since the battle against Cooler and Frieza. Towa is still at large and will probably come up with a new ploy that players might get to see in the upcoming game.

That said, the new title is expected to be released for the new generation of consoles. Finally, the entire fan base has been eagerly waiting for Dragon Ball Xenoverse Season 3.

Here's to hoping that the game lives up to everyone's expectations. Everyone remembers the disaster that Cyberpunk 2077 was, and Bandai Namco would do well to avoid it.

