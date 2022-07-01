5 top mods for Cyberpunk 2077 (and 5 that only quirk up gameplay)

CDPR has been hard at work to recover its tainted reputation since Cyberpunk 2077’s launch in December 2020. Following a substantial 1.5 update roughly four months back, the game now boasts enhanced graphics on consoles, improved AI, new quests, and improved combat.

While official updates have helped a lot in improving the game, especially given its disastrous release state, mods have also played a crucial role in enhancing the gameplay experience of Cyberpunk 2077.

From restoring cut content back to the game to revamping some of the gameplay mechanics, crafty mod developers have come up with plenty of offerings to spice up your next Cyberpunk 2077 playthrough.

5 essential mods for Cyberpunk 2077

1) Car Modification Shop

Car Modification Shop (Image via Nexusmods)

Patch 1.5 improved the handling of cars substantially. However, one thing that is still missing from the game is the customization of vehicles. The game is set In the age of body customizations. It is only thematically appropriate that players should be able to tinker with cars in Night City.

The Car Modification Shop does just that by providing extensive upgrade options for vehicles. The mod even comes with its own UI for the vehicle upgrade system.

2) Vehicle Combat

Vehicle Combat (Image via Nexusmods)

Since the game’s release, It has never made sense why players cannot engage in combat while driving a car or a bike. This was one gameplay mechanic, just like a lot of others shelved due to a shortage of development time.

The Vehicle Combat mod restores this element of gameplay. Along with that, the mod also overhauls the police system to create frequent vehicle chases and combat.

3) Metro System

Metro System (Image via Nexusmods)

Following the theme of cut content, there are a bunch of inaccessible metro stations spread throughout the map of Cyberpunk 2077, indicating a feature that has been stripped from the base game.

The Metro System mod adds a fully useable transportation system using the metro rails with 19 explorable stations.

4) AI Netrunners Enhanced

AI Netrunners Enhanced (Image via Nexusmods)

While the 1.5 update fixed many issues regarding Netrunners prevalent in the erstwhile base game, the AI Netrunners Enhanced mod is still a must-have for players who are not a fan of CDPR’s design decision about enemy Netrunners not being able to do anything to players except using Overheat.

The mod adds 10 new hacks to enemy Netrunners’ aresenal including Contagion, Synapse Burnout, Cyberware Malfunction, Weapon Glitch, and more.

5) Blade Runner 2077

Blade Runner 2077 (Image via Nexusmods)

As a fictional universe, Cyberpunk 2077 has a lot of similarities to Blade Runner, the neo-noir sci-fi franchise that spawned many classics with the cyberpunk theme.

The Blade Runner 2077 mod overhauls most of the base game textures, creating a Blade Runner universe at every turn. The aesthetic is further enhanced by all new ads throughout Night City.

5 mods for tweaking smaller gameplay elements of Cyberpunk 2077

1) JB - Third Person Mod

JB - Third Person mod (Image via Nexusmods)

While CDPR’s earlier title, The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt, made full use of the third-person perspective, they announced that Cyberpunk 2077 would be first-person only halfway into the game’s development cycle.

The JB - Third Person Mod essentially does as it says, letting players play from a third-person perspective. With all the appearance customization, it only makes sense that players get to appreciate them by looking at V all the time, right?

2) StreetStyle - Immersive Fashion System

Streetstyle (Image via Nexusmods)

The StreetStyle - Immersive Fashion System mod recreates the tabletop Cyberpunk experience by making players' personal stylistic fashion choices have an effect on gameplay. For every piece of equipment in the game, the mod introduces its own Strength, Reflex, Technical, Intelligence, and Cool value.

3) Limited HUD

Limited HUD (Image via Nexusmods)

Nothing hinders immersion as much as an intrusive and cluttered HUD (Heads Up Display). The Limited HUD mod hides the main HUD widgets by default and shows them only during certain events.

This ensures an immersive experience for players diving into Cyberpunk 2077 post-1.5 update.

4) Better Loot Markers

Better Loot Markers (Image via Nexusmods)

The Better Loot Markers mod makes looting simple and intuitive by adding detailed loot markers to containers and dropped loot.

An icon popping up to show what kind of items (armor, weapon, edibles) you are going to loot is a godsend, isn’t it?

5) Alternate Crowd Behavior and Other Tweaks

Alternate Crowd Behavior and other tweaks (Image via Nexusmods)

NPC AI is not one of the strongest suits of Cyberpunk 2077. The Alternate Crowd Behavior and Other Tweaks mod fixes the arguably dumb AI of NPCs of the base game by altering “crowd movement and spawning, traffic behavior and spawning, enemy search mechanics, and streaming systems.”

