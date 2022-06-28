Dragon Ball: Who killed Jiren's parents?

Jiren was one of the most powerful members of the Pride Troopers in the Dragon Ball series. First introduced in Dragon Ball Super, Jiren was among the few individuals who managed to give Goku a run for his money.

Jiren was seen on the battlefield alongside Toppo and Dypso as part of Team Universe 11. In fact, Jiren was strong enough to stop Kale in her tracks despite the Saiyan being in her Legendary Super Saiyan mode. The feat stands testament to how powerful Jiren was in the series, and it explains why Jiren was able to push Goku to his limits. Some people even compare Jiren's strength to that of Belmod, Universe 11's God of Destruction.

Like many other powerful characters with a tragic backstory, Jiren also had a traumatic childhood with his parents getting murdered in cold blood.

How did Jiren's parents die in Dragon Ball?

Not much is known about the individual who killed Jiren's parents. He was only mentioned as a villain and described as a mysterious entity with red eyes and a purple aura. After killing Jiren's parents, the villainous demon was about to kill Jiren as well, but the latter was quickly rescued by Gicchin who then took him under his wing and trained him. Gicchin was murdered by the same demonic entity at a later date.

Marcarita, Universe 11's Angel Guide Attendant, couldn't ressurect Jiren's parents since the murders were committed by a demonic entity. The primary reason for Jiren wanting to go after the Super Dragon Balls later on was that he wanted to bring his parents and mentor back. It is unknown if Jiren faced the villainous demon after becoming the strongest individual in Universe 11.

It is worth noting that the demon played a major role in shaping Jiren's personality and ideals. In an alternate universe, Jiren might have been a completely different character.

Interestingly enough, Goku and Jiren had a strange similarity. Both individuals lost their mentors to a demon. While Jiren's mentor died to the demonic entity, Goku lost his mentor, Master Roshi, after failing to seal King Piccolo. However, Goku managed to defeat King Piccolo later on, and Shenron revived Master Roshi. Jiren did not have the same fate.

About Jiren

Jiren was a strong individual who stayed quiet most of the time. He loved fighting alone, and won most battles single-handedly. However, he turned over a leaf after his defeat at the hands of Goku and Frieza in Dragon Ball Super. He respected Goku wanting to see him again, and treated him as an equal.

His personality slightly differs in the manga. While Jiren was seen as a very stoic and reserved person in the anime, he was strongly driven by his sense of justice in the manga. In fact, he was committed to protecting Universe 11. He was willing to leave the Tournament of Power in order to go protect his universe from any threat.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far