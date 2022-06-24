Dragon Ball: Which Super Saiyan are you, based on your zodiac?

Every Dragon Ball fan will recall Goku's wrath following Krillin's death. The former's hair and aura turned golden as lightning crackled from the sky. Super Saiyan is one of the best transformations in the entire series, as this episode marked its first appearance for viewers.

Each Super Saiyan mode is associated with a distinct trait. Based on each characteristic, here's a list of each Super Saiyan mode and its corresponding zodiac sign.

Note: This article reflects the opinions of the writer.

Super Saiyan Ultra and 11 other modes from Dragon Ball for each Zodiac sign

1) Aries: Super Saiyan (Base Form)

Those born under the sign of Aries are renowned to be hardworking but also hot-tempered. They are comparable to a Saiyan who's seething with rage yet is mindful of the danger ahead.

Thus, Aries can be classified as Super Saiyan (Base Form) because Goku achieved this after losing Krillin to Frieza's cruelty. Angered by his friend's death, the Saiyan erupts with rage and achieves his first ever Super Saiyan transformation.

2) Taurus: Ascended Super Saiyan

The Ascended Super Saiyan isn't a transformation in itself as opposed to an upgrade to its base form. However, Saiyans in this form are quicker and more agile when compared to the Super Saiyan Ultra state.

An Ascended Super Saiyan displays a strong balance between speed and power, making them deadly in battle. Similarly, Taureans are known to be hardworking, but tend to maintain a balance between their work and personal lives.

3) Gemini: Legendary Super Saiyan

Legendary Super Saiyans are frequently misunderstood as malevolent. That, however, is not the case. It's simply a rare state of rage brought on by intense duress.

No one knows what a Legendary Super Saiyan is capable of, making their battles a sight to behold. In fact, this state can also be deemed the perfect form of Super Saiyan Rage.

Just like how Legendary Super Saiyans are unpredictable, it's hard to predict a Gemini. However, they are vivacious and can be really interesting, quite similar to the Legendary Super Saiyans.

4) Cancer: Super Saiyan C-Type

In the entire Dragon Ball universe, only two known individuals have managed to achieve the Legendary Super Saiyan state, Broly and Kale. The Super Saiyan C-Type state was achieved by the latter during the Tournament of Power.

Although this form is slightly unstable, Saiyans can achieve it through empathy and kindness. Similar to how Kale felt for Caulifa and Cabba after they were defeated by Golden Frieza during the said tournament, Cancers are empathetic and comprehend emotions well.

5) Leo: Super Saiyan Ultra

This is one of the most bulky forms seen in the Dragon Ball series. It was quite powerful, despite being abandoned owing to a lack of agility.

In fact, in this form, Saiyans can put up a solid fight against extremely powerful opponents, as witnessed in the clash between Future Trunks and Cell. Leos exhibit a similar personality. In challenging times, they can be extremely dangerous and a force to be reckoned with.

6) Virgo: Super Saiyan God

Virgos are perfectionists. They love paying attention to detail to a great extent. Just like Virgos, the Super Saiyan God training also requires the trainee to pay attention to details in order to be able to access this form.

Whenever a Saiyan achieves this form, they gain a bluish aura along with red hair. Till now, the only individuals in the Dragon Ball universe who've achieved this form are Goku, Gods of Destruction and Kais.

7) Libra: Super Saiyan 2

In order to achieve this form, Gohan had to keep all negative thoughts at bay about not being good enough and pushed beyond his limits to make it to Super Saiyan 2 while fighting Cell. Although the kid did manage to defeat the mighty Cell, he could only do so after fixating his sights on his foe.

A similar trait can be seen in Libras. By nature, Libras are very indecisive. However, if they put their mind to a task, there's nothing that can stop them from achieving glory.

8) Scorpio: Super Saiyan 4

In the Dragon Ball universe, this stage is encountered just before the Saiyans undergo their Great Ape transformation. This form is both mysterious and powerful. It does, in fact, appear sinister, bordering on evil.

Similarly, Scorpios can also be perceived as evil but they're very kind hearted people. Just like Goku and Vegeta tapped into the SS4 form in order to protect their families, Scorpios can go to great lengths to protect their loved ones.

9) Saggitarius: Super Saiyan 3

People following the zodiac carefully will know that Saggitarius loves to avoid commitments. They're usually very free spirited in nature and mostly look the other way when any commitment is involved.

The Super Saiyan 3 mode is somewhat similar. It's only been achieved once by Goku, after his death and by Gotenks. Saiyans usually avoid this form because it takes a toll on their physical bodies, making it nearly impossible for everyone to "commit" to the requirements of this form.

10) Capricorn: Super Saiyan Blue

This form is one step above the Super Saiyan God form in the Dragon Ball universe. In this mode, Saiyans don't gain more power. They just gain more reserves of god ki that makes them powerful.

Much like how Capricorns are focused and hardworking, this form also requires a lot of focus and hardwork if a Saiyan wishes to acheive this form in the Dragon Ball universe.

11) Aquarius: Golden Great Ape

This transformation might not be considered as a Super Saiyan transformation by many fans of the Dragon Ball universe. However, the Super Saiyan 4 stage is the stage right before a Saiyan turns into an ape, making this a possible transformation as well.

Except for the knowledge that the Ape transformation causes Saiyans to grow to enormous proportions, no one knows how strong this form can be. Similarly, in difficult situations, Aquarius can also be unpredictable wild cards and it's hard to predict how they'll react.

12) Pisces: Super Saiyan Rose

This form is only restricted to Goku Black in the Dragon Ball universe. Although it's quite similar to the Super Saiyan Blue, its way more powerful. It's dangerous because Goku Black can be really creative in this form, just like the zodiac sign Pisces, that can be regarded as the most creative sign of all the aforementioned signs. Pisceans are imaginative and quite insightful and are almost always drawn to anything creative.

