Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero: Gohan is saved from Cell in the most unexpected way ever

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was just released in Japan a few hours ago, and much of the most intriguing spoilers that were circulated online were confirmed to be true, much to the delight of fans. One of those interesting spoilers was the surprising sacrifice of a certain character in order to save Gohan and his friends from the Ultimate Evil.

This article will take into account the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's heroic sacrifice, circumstances that led to this character’s sacrifice, and how it affected the plot of the movie. The sacrifice of this noble character is far more significant than most of us realized at first.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Whose sacrifice in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was vital to the plot?

What is the basic plot of the movie?

Hype @DbsHype New character preview images for Dr. Hedo, Magenta and Carmine. New character preview images for Dr. Hedo, Magenta and Carmine. https://t.co/mXuWaTQnVA

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero begins with Magenta, the son of the defunct Commander Red, wanting to create a new Red Ribbon Army with the help of his colleague Carmine. Their desire for revenge made them enlist Dr. Hedo into their ranks, the grandson of Dr. Gero and Vomi, his late wife who would later inspire Android 21.

Hedo, unlike his grandfather, was never revealed to be a bad guy. He was lured into their ranks by false information about Capsule Corp being the villains (since they have associated themselves with aliens and past villains, they must be trying to destroy the world).

Rénaldo サイヤ人  @Renaldo_Saiyan New image from Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO!



Piccolo and Pan drink water :) New image from Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO!Piccolo and Pan drink water :) https://t.co/zPmNgKU9z3

Piccolo is shown training Pan, Gohan, and Videl's young daughter after this brief flashback. He is enraged because both parents appear to be too preoccupied to care for their daughter, so he proceeds to try to help Gohan be a fighter again so he can spend time with them.

After that fails, he is attacked by Gamma 2, a new android from the Red Ribbon Army who mistakenly calls him King Piccolo. Gamma 2 thinks he won, allowing Piccolo to follow him into their new base. There he hears about a new Cell Max, Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero's ultimate villain.

SLO @SLOplays Goku, Vegeta, and Broly training be like Goku, Vegeta, and Broly training be like https://t.co/BxfBFNLgwW

When Piccolo tries to get Bulma to bring Goku and Vegeta back to Earth from training with Broly in Beerus’ planet, she tells him she is unable to. This leaves him and Gohan as the only ones who can defeat these new threats.

When he hears that the bad guys plan to kidnap Pan in order to force Gohan to come, he realizes that this could be a wonderful opportunity to bring him back into fighting. He volunteers himself and asks Pan to play along.

🐙 سنجد @ur_calmland NOVAS IMAGENS EM NOVO TEASER DO FILME DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO!! GOHAN VS GAMMA 1!! NOVAS IMAGENS EM NOVO TEASER DO FILME DRAGON BALL SUPER: SUPER HERO!! GOHAN VS GAMMA 1!! https://t.co/PlFh2lZdk4

Gohan appears and begins fighting against Gamma 1, who has the upper hand due to Dr. Hedo's brilliant design. But after Piccolo forces him to snap, Gohan transforms into his Ultimate form and easily wins the fight.

Earlier in the movie, Piccolo made a wish to Sheron to unlock his hidden potential, and the dragon did, saying that he even gave him something else. This something else turned out to be a big and powerful new form, Orange Piccolo. He used it when both Gammas attacked Gohan at the same time, and defeated Gamma 2 almost immediately in this new transformation.

Masked_saiyan101 @DbsContents #SuperHerospoiler

First look at the Movie villain: Cell Max (thx to First look at the Movie villain: Cell Max(thx to @EmperorBigD #SuperHerospoiler First look at the Movie villain: Cell Max😳 (thx to @EmperorBigD ) https://t.co/VGx71nmm4v

Meanwhile, Magenta wants to release Cell Max so they can win, but Hedo tries to prevent him from doing so as he is not ready yet. Magenta does not listen and tries to kill Hedo, but the latter is prepared and sends his insect robot to inject poison into him. But it is too late, and Cell Max has already been released.

Cell Max is immensely powerful, but the Gammas are aware of a weak spot in his forehead that would instantly destroy him. Everyone begins to fight him, but nothing seems to work. Gamma 2 then decides to be the Super Hero he has always wanted and sacrifices himself in order to defeat the monster.

But he fails and is about to get destroyed when Piccolo and Krillin come to his aid and save his corpse. Piccolo transforms into his giant form, but this has little effect on the android. After he appears to have been killed, Gohan snaps and turns into a new and powerful form, Final Gohan.

With this, he is able to overpower Cell Max, making him enter a state of rage where his body is slowly disintegrating. With a swift and precise Special Beam Cannon to the forehead, Gohan wins and the fight ends.

Unfortunately, Gamma 2 is confirmed to be dead. But his brother was saved, and Dr. Hedo accepted a job at Capsule Corp when Bulma offered him one. Thus, the sacrifice of a true Super Hero made for a bittersweet ending.

Why is Gamma 2’s sacrifice so important?

Dr. Hedo and his Gammas were never completely evil. Throughout the movie, they were tricked into fighting against the good guys while being told they were the true Super Heroes.

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero’s new androids were inspired by Kamen Rider, a popular franchise in Japan of masked heroes that fight for the good of the Earth. This inspiration is clear in their desire to become heroes for their planet.

They were just misinformed about their true objectives, but after they learned the truth and realized they were wrong, they teamed up with the Z warriors to defeat the ultimate evil. And while Gamma 2’s sacrifice may not have been what awakened Gohan’s new power, it was definitely the catalyst.

It was thanks to his sacrifice that Gohan started to notice all his friends and allies falling one by one at the hands of this monster. Piccolo’s attempt to get Gamma 2’s body before it was crushed is what ultimately led Gohan to obtain this new transformation.

He may not have been the one to defeat the ultimate evil, but Gamma 2 was one of the true heroes of Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero.

Parallels with the Cell Saga

bruh sound effect @call_me_sleep @YaroG7 Definitly the best looking aura in db and my 2nd fav form after dbs broly ssj god vegeta!( although they could of made the hair a bit shorter but im guessing its a referance to cell saga ssj2 gohan. @YaroG7 Definitly the best looking aura in db and my 2nd fav form after dbs broly ssj god vegeta!( although they could of made the hair a bit shorter but im guessing its a referance to cell saga ssj2 gohan. https://t.co/obYvqTo5oZ

It is pretty obvious that Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero took inspiration from the Cell Saga of Dragon Ball Z. It is fairly obvious in the following contexts: the new android battling the Z warriors, the appearance of Cell Max, and, for the time being, Gohan's new and unique transformation.

Gamma 2’s sacrifice is also a parallel to another fantastic Android in the series, Android 16. His death may not have been as dramatic or as immediate in effecting Gohan's transition into his new state, but it was one of the main reasons it happened.

levy @aldairmessi2001 @wyattmeetsworld When gohan gets mad and turns into ssj 2 and kills Cell @wyattmeetsworld When gohan gets mad and turns into ssj 2 and kills Cell https://t.co/CEggoMmFcF

Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero was a film about Piccolo and Gohan reaching new heights and breaking their limits. However, it was also about Gamma 2's sacrifice.

It's also worth noting that Gohan Blanco's appearance was heavily influenced by the moment he became Super Saiyan 2 for the first time. The red line splitting in the background, his immense wrath, everything is reminiscent of the previous instance. It serves as a touching tribute to one of Gohan's most memorable moments in the franchise.

In summation

Gamma 2 may not have been the best fighter in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero, but he was a true hero, just as he had wished to be. And, while his death was not the only factor in destroying Cell Max, it was a critical component.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far