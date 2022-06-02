Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer reveals Gohan and Piccolo’s new look

The new Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film is just a few days away from its release date. Unsurprisingly, it is sparking waves of enthusiasm among fans who are becoming more intrigued with each new piece of information. The same thing happened today, following the release of a new trailer a few hours ago. Fans are excited since the trailer provides a lot of fresh information about the movie's heroes.

As we know, Gohan and Piccolo will be the protagonists in this upcoming film, and this new trailer focuses entirely on them. The trailer looks intriguing, revealing new outfits, looks, and some of the movie's action scenes. Explore the article to learn more about the details and fresh visuals seen in the teaser.

Disclaimer: This article may contain spoilers for the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero film.

What’s new about Gohan and Piccolo in the Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero trailer?

Dragon Ball Super: SUPER HERO - 15 seconds PV (Part 3)

To begin, here's a quick rundown of everything we know thus far about the film. The plot revolves around Gohan and Piccolo attempting to defeat two new Androids created by the newly reformed Red Ribbon Army in order to exact revenge on the Saiyans. These androids, Gamma 1 and 2, were created by a new evil scientist Dr. Hedo.

Gohan is forced to fight this new threat when his daughter Pan is kidnapped by the Red Ribbon Army. Meanwhile, Piccolo will be exploring their new compound, only to discover a dangerous and evil invention waiting inside.

The movie is set to be released on June 11th, and as the release date approaches, fans' excitement grows immensely. Now that we know the basic narrative and elements of the film, let's focus on the new information provided by this trailer.

Gohan is so strong his transformation can change the weather

One of the first things we see in the trailer is a sudden change in the sky. After raining heavily, a sudden display of power can be observed and the sky suddenly becomes clear again, with a gigantic circle where the clouds have been driven.

Piccolo will use his clothes beam on Gohan

Gohan does not appear to be prepared to go fight against this new menace, and he is seen wearing regular clothes. But Piccolo uses his famous ability to create clothing on him, giving Gohan his Cell Game’s outfit back.

Gohan is probably studying entomology

SUPER クロニクル



I hope he doesn't meet up with a giant insect at the end of the movie lol

#DragonBallSuperSuperHero So his new research topic is "Insects" huhI hope he doesn't meet up with a giant insect at the end of the movie lol So his new research topic is "Insects" huh 👀I hope he doesn't meet up with a giant insect at the end of the movie lol#DragonBallSuperSuperHero https://t.co/rkujSVnnPA

One detail a lot of fans have been pointing out is that Gohan appears to be studying insects when Piccolo arrives. Gohan has been quite focused on the academic realm during Dragon Ball Super, and it appears that this pattern will continue. This could imply that Gohan's new research is focused on these animals. However, it could also foreshadow Cell's return during the film.

Gohan and Piccolo seem shocked and then ready to fight again; Piccolo is holding a Senzu bean

𝒁.



Le senzu que tiens Piccolo peut marquer un temps d'arrêt entre les 2 combats Probablement la réaction de Gohan face au retour d'une vieille connaissance, du moins qui lui ressemblerait (après le combat vs Gamma 1 et 2)Le senzu que tiens Piccolo peut marquer un temps d'arrêt entre les 2 combats Probablement la réaction de Gohan face au retour d'une vieille connaissance, du moins qui lui ressemblerait (après le combat vs Gamma 1 et 2) ↙️Le senzu que tiens Piccolo peut marquer un temps d'arrêt entre les 2 combats ↘️ https://t.co/3gIq2uDlLm

Gohan's expression is one of full shock, implying that something major will occur following a tough fight, as their clothes have been damaged. Piccolo also holds a Senzu, indicating that there will be a need for recovery at some moment.

Gohan against Gamma 1

New scenes from Gohan's fight with the Android Gamma 1 have been revealed. Gohan appears to be in his Ultimate form, as he is shown covered in blue lighting. He appears to be in perfect control of the fight, yet it is evident that this is not the first fight of the movie.

Gohan appears in the new poster in his ultimate form

Although we were certain Gohan would appear in his Ultimate form during the film, the new Imax Poster that was released confirmed this, leaving no room for doubt. Viewers will be able to see this powerful form that Gohan was able to obtain back during Dragon Ball Super. Chances are he may be able to surpass this state during the movie.

These were some of the details about the upcoming Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero movie. With so many theories and speculations about what might happen in the film, we can't wait to see what happens, and we're quite excited to find out.

Are you looking forward to seeing this new film? Will you watch it when it comes out? Let us know in the comment section down below. Follow us here at Sportskeeda anime for the latest news and content about the Dragon Ball Super universe.

Disclaimer: All external media in this article are the property of their respective owners and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

