What Dragon Ball character has a crush on you based on your zodiac sign?

Everyone has a type, even Dragon Ball characters. Throughout the series, we have seen most of our main cast develop a crush or two. The majority of them adhere to strict criteria on the type of person each character is drawn to.

Similarly, each Zodiac sign is attracted to a specific type of person, and the majority of them connect very well with certain Dragon Ball characters. So, in this list, we will see which Dragon Ball character has a crush on you based on your zodiac sign.

Disclaimer: This list will be based upon the author's opinion.

What Dragon Ball character do you attract based on your sign?

1) Aries – Chi Chi

Chi Chi is not someone who enjoys adventures, preferring a comfortable and quiet life. However, we have seen throughout Dragon Ball's history that she is drawn to people who can provide her with the adventure she craves.

Aries is the perfect choice for Chi Chi to have a crush on. Their adventurous nature will always provide excitement to Chichi's life, and their confidence will make her heart soar when she is with them. Aries is also someone who is true to themselves, inspiring Chi Chi to develop a huge crush on them.

2) Taurus – Goku

Goku is the protagonist of Dragon Ball, a member of a warrior race who loves to fight and better themselves through combat. They are also attracted to strong characters, per the canon therefore making Taurus the greatest match for Goku.

Taurus is one of the zodiac's most stubborn signs, making it nearly impossible for others to change their minds. They are also self-assured and stick to their decisions. Taurus is the ideal sign for Goku, who admires powerful and determined individuals.

3) Gemini –Krillin

Krillin is not someone who is too fond of adventures. After years and years of putting his life on the line, he decided to live a quieter life with his family. However, he still has an attraction to thrill at times.

This ambition makes Gemini-Krillin the ideal match. Their conflicting personalities will provide the stimulation he seeks without the need for danger. Krillin is also one of the most loyal characters in Dragon Ball, and Gemini's commitment to their companion will be greatly appreciated by him.

4) Cancer – Tarble

Tarble is Vegeta’s younger brother. We only saw him on screen during one of Dragon Ball’s specials, but that brief appearance tells us a lot about his nature. He is one of the kindest and most polite Saiyans in the galaxy, and is not too fond of fighting, preferring a quiet family life with his wife.

Cancer is the kind of person Tarble would have a crush on. Their fun-loving and emotional nature would catch the attention of the Saiyan prince. Together, they would develop a relationship built on love and happiness that would meet Tarble's needs and expectations.

5) Leo – Bulma

Bulma is one of the most intelligent people in the Dragon Ball franchise. Her brilliant mind and strong character are some of her most iconic traits. Leo's bold personality would make them an excellent pick for Bulma.

Leo is the most proud sign of the zodiac, always trying to be the center of attention and show off their wonderful accomplishments; something Bulma would adore. She'd be delighted to work alongside someone with achievements equal to hers. Leo's fiery nature would undoubtedly rub off on our blue-haired scientist.

6) Virgo – Gohan

Gohan is very different from his father. While Goku loves to fight and train, Gohan prefers to study and relax. He has been fighting since he was a child in Dragon Ball Z, and now, Gohan just wants to enjoy the time he has with his family. But that does not mean he is not attracted to a little chaos.

Gohan will undoubtedly yield to Virgo's allure. Their chaotic and lively demeanor would add the much-needed excitement to Gohan's existence. Their energy and driven personality would help him discover the missing balance between fun and work.

7) Libra – Yamcha

Yamcha used to be a bandit, but after meeting Goku, he turned his life around for the better. He became one of the friendliest and kindest characters in Dragon Ball. This soft and engaging personality would be ideal for Libra.

Libras are constantly pushing everyone around them to be the finest versions of themselves. Their emotional and justice-loving nature would make Yamcha feel comfortable as he would never be judged for his past.

8) Scorpio – Vegeta

Vegeta is the Prince of all Saiyans, the proudest warrior of them all. He is always true to himself and will never let anyone change who he is or what he believes in. He also has one of the strongest personalities in Dragon Ball.

As such, Scorpio would be the best fit for Vegeta. Scorpio’s strong will and honesty would capture the prince’s attention right away. Their shared love of risk and excitement would be ideal for providing the Saiyan prince with the adrenaline rush he craves.

9) Sagittarius – Tien Shinhan

Tien is one of the most serious characters in Dragon Ball. He is calm, collected, and passionate, and rarely shows his feelings outside of a fight. But he is still one of the best friends you can as for, always willing to stand up for his loved ones.

Sagittarius would be the perfect partner to act as a foil against Tien’s serious nature. Sagittarius are known for making those around them laugh, always pushing their loved ones to live a fun life. Tien would truly welcome this balance in his life, allowing his partner to provide him the push he needs to have more fun.

10) Capricorn – Videl

Videl is the daughter of the Hero of Earth, and she is always looking for ways to emulate and become just like her father. But she isn't always in the mood to go up against bad guys. Videl needs someone who would help her relax and offer their time and effort after a long day of fighting.

Capricorn would be the best fit for this strong fighter. They are fiercely devoted and enjoy reassuring their partner whenever necessary. Their strong discipline and hard working nature would help Videl maintain a balance between her vigilante identity and her normal life.

11) Aquarius – Launch

Launch's dual nature makes it difficult to determine the type of relationship she seeks. But we know she doesn't like to follow the rules; she prefers the thrill of the unknown. As a result, Aquarius is the best sign for Launch.

Aquarius' unconventional nature and disdain of conformity make them the ideal mate for this daring and adventurous woman. They are also incredibly selfless and would help Launch resist her selfish nature whenever possible.

12) Pisces – Bardock

Bardock is a Saiyan warrior, a powerful opponent who hides a soft and family-oriented nature behind the bad guy exterior. Bardock is one of the few Saiyans we saw in Dragon Ball who loved his family to the degree that he would save his sons from certain deaths.

Pisceans would be ideal for Bardock. Their thoughtful and artistic personalities will provide a gentle side to their partnership. And their empathy for other people's emotions would be useful to Bardock if his Saiyan life proves difficult for him.

