9 Dragon Ball characters who deserved more screentime

Dragon Ball series is extremely long and the multiverse is massive as well. Toriyama has a tendency of removing characters from the story and forgetting about their existance. At the same time, some characters are not seen enough in the series for fans to know more about them. All of these characters deserve more screentime whether it is to revive old fan favorites or to expand on the multiverse's history.

9 characters in Dragon Ball that need to be showcased more during the anime

1) The Angels

The Angels are the strongest fighters in the Dragon Ball series. Each Angel is a mentor and attendant to the God of Destruction. They follow their orders and train them in martial arts and Ultra Instinct.

Whis, Vados and the Grand Priest get much more screentime, but the Angels, as a whole, should have received more screentime. This is so fans can learn more about who they are and what they do. Currently, not much is known about the powerful race of celestial beings, but showcasing them more in the series would allow for a deep dive into their background.

2) Zeno's guards

Almost nothing is known about Zeno's two guards. All that has been revealed is that they are both constantly at Zeno's side and will guard him against anyone who decides they want to get close to him.

However, many fans have questioned their relevancy since the Grand Priest is essentially Grand Zeno's attendant. By giving these two more screentime, questions about their purpose could be addressed in a better manner. It will also fulfill many holes in the Dragon Ball lore.

3) Tarble

Tarble is the younger brother of Vegeta but has a completely different personality. Tarble tends to be more polite and gentle than other Saiyans, and also lacks the drive and natural aggression that makes the Saiyans a powerful warrior race.

Many fans loved the stark contrast between Tarble and Vegeta's personalities and enjoyed episodes in which the former appeared. It is safe to say that Tarble is a character who needs to make more appearances in the Dragon Ball series.

4) Launch

During the events of the original Dragon Ball anime, Launch was easily a fan favorite. Everyone loved her personality switches as a result of sneezing and always had a laugh whenever the aggressive, blonde persona appeared.

However, fans also became invested in the relationship between Launch and Tien Shinhan. The two seemed to have some chemistry with one another and it would have been amazing to see it grow. Unfortunately, Launch has not been seen in the series since Dragon Ball, so it is very unlikely she will ever come back.

5) Mr. Popo

Mr. Popo as he appears in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Although Mr. Popo was an integral character in Dragon Ball and Dragon Ball Z, he has not been shown that much in Dragon Ball Super. He was Kami's attendant and a resident of his Lookout. Mr. Popo also spent some time training Goku and others.

Fans loved Mr. Popo due to his calm personality and his loyalty to the Guardians of the Earth. He is one of Dragon Ball's most iconic characters and it would surely be a treat to have him appear more often.

6) Chiaotzu

Chiaotzu as he appears in the series (Image via Toei Animation)

Chiaotzu is the lifelong best friend of Tien Shinhan. The two were Goku's enemies while training under Master Shen, but soon left him and joined the Dragon Team.

In Dragon Ball Z, Chiaotzu was small but mighty. He was capable of hitting foes when they least expected it, especially when they underestimated him. It would be amazing for Chiaotzu to once again be on the front lines fighting villains alongside his friends.

7) Videl

Videl is the daughter of Mr. Satan and Gohan's wife. She was never a fighter like her father or husband but did show up quite a few times throughout Dragon Ball Z.

She is very perceptive and headstrong as she was able to figure out Gohan's alternate identity, the Great Saiyaman, relatively quickly. It would have been interesting to get more moments of Videl and Pan during the Super anime.

8) Gotenks

Gotenks as he appears in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Gotenks is the fusion of Goten and Trunks when they complete the Fusion Dance. He also seems to share personality traits with the aforementioned duo.

Gotenks is incredibly powerful and was capable of easily taking down various enemies when he first appeared. He has immense potential and could easily become one of the strongest mortals in the show with more training and screentime.

9) Korin

Korin as he appears in the original anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Korin is an immortal cat who has lived for over 800 years and resides atop Korin Tower. He is a martial arts master known as "The God of Martial Arts" and once trained Goku during the original Dragon Ball anime. When Goku tried to retrieve the Sacred Water from him, Korin made sure he went all out to take it back.

Korin is an interesting character who deserves much more screentime than what he is getting. He could help other fighters hone their martial arts skills so they can get stronger.

Edited by Khushi Singh