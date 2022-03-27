Can Beerus use Hakai on Whis? (& 6 other Dragon Ball facts most fans don't know about)

The Dragon Ball series is one of the longest running Shounen series in the world. Throughout its many years, old characters have become fan favorites and new characters have gained popularity.

Ever since the concept of the multiverse was introduced in the Super anime, there are more mysteries than ever before. Many aspects of the multiverse have been explored, yet fans of the series still do not know about them.

So, can Beerus use Hakai on Whis? (& six other Dragon Ball facts most fans don't know about)

1) Can Beerus use Hakai on Whis?

Beerus is the God of Destruction of Universe 7, and ever since the beginning of the Super anime, he has been shown to be incredibly powerful. Even at their strongest, neither Goku or Vegeta can hold a candle to him. He was even able to take on many of the other Gods of Destruction in a battle royale.

Beerus also has incredible control over Hakai. He can use it on characters immortal characters such as Zamasu and completely erase their existence. However, this technique can be resisted.

If Beerus were to use Hakai on Whis, it would not work. He could easily resist the attack and go on as if nothing had happened.

2) Who is the strongest of the Grand Priest's children?

Whis and Vados as they appear in the anime 'Dragon Ball Super' (Image via Toei Animation)

Due to Whis getting the most screentime out of all the Angels in the show, he has the most feats to showcase his power. This led many fans to believe he is the strongest amongst the Grand Priest's children. However, this is not the truth.

In the Dragon Ball Super anime, Whis says himself that he used to train with Vados and 1,000 years ago she was stronger than himself. He proceeded to say that that may have changed, but it is very unlikely. Since the Angels are millions, possibly even billions, of years old, 1,000 years is a small speck in their entire lifetime.

Not much would have changed in 1,000 years unless Whis decided to spend that time training with the Grand Priest. But this was not an option for him since he was busy watching over Beerus.

3) What is the Gods of Destructions' biggest weakness?

Shin, Universe 7's Supreme Kai, as he appears in 'Dragon Ball Super' (Image via Toei Animation)

It is a well-established fact within the Dragon Ball multiverse that the Gods of Destruction are connected with the Supreme Kais of their respective universe. If the Supreme Kai is killed, then the God of Destruction is connected to that Supreme Kai will also die. This is known as Life Link.

In the Dragon Ball Super anime, Zamasu takes advantage of this weakness. He and Goku Black go around killing various Supreme Kais in order to also kill the Gods of Destruction. This allowed them to enact their plans for complete domination without being stopped.

4) How many times has Goku won the World Martial Arts Tournament?

Goku is one of the strongest fighters in the series. Despite this, however, he has won the World Martial Arts Tournament only once.

This makes sense though since he is always off fighting in bigger tournaments and facing off against stronger opponents. Participating in the World Martial Arts Tournament would be a children's game for Goku.

5) How many times has Goku died?

The series is notorious for laughing in the face of death. When a character dies, they can easily be brought back using the power of the Dragon Balls. This is especially true for Goku.

Goku has died a grand total of five times. Whenever he dies, it is like a regular occurrence for Goku. He does some training with King Kai on his planet, then he goes back to the world of the living.

6) Master Roshi cannot die from old age

Master Roshi in his buff form as he appears in Dragon Ball Super (Image via Toei Animation)

Master Roshi drank from the Fountain of Youth. He got this from the Immortal Phoenix years prior to the beginning of the series. This granted him the ability to live up to, at the very least, 300 years old.

However, he is still able to die in battle, which can be seen various times during the series.

7) Akira Toriyama forgot Launch existed

Launch as she appears in the 'Dragon Ball' anime (Image via Toei Animation)

Launch was first introduced in the original anime and fans instantly fell in love with her personalities. When she sneezes, she switches between a calm, gentle personality with blue hair and an angry, violent personality with yellow hair. These two polar opposites made her a fan-favorite at the time.

However, Launch is not seen anywhere in the Dragon Ball Z anime. The reason for this is that mangaka, Akira Toriyama, completely forgot about her existence. It seems Launch did not affect Akira Toriyama the same way she affected fans.

