10 Dragon Ball characters whose names originate from absurd real-life items

Dragon Ball remains one of the most beloved anime franchises of all time. Characters like Goku, Vegeta, Frieza, and more have become household names amongst anime fans.

Akira Toriyama's strange character naming conventions have been a topic of jokes since the 90s. Despite years of confusion and gags, the trend of naming characters after real-world things remains strong even today.

Character names in Dragon Ball that reflect Akira Toriyama's eccentricity

1) Goku/Kakarot

The hero of the tale

The Saiyan hero of the story is one of the most iconic characters in anime history. Most fans know that Son Goku was actually born with the name Kakarot. Interestingly, both of the character's names have unique origins.

The name Son Goku is a reference to Son Wukong because the original Dragon Ball manga was a comic reimagining of the classic fiction, Journey to the West. By the time of Dragon Ball Z, Goku was given the Saiyan name Kakarot, as a play on the vegetable carrot.

2) Vegeta

The prince of all Saiyans

Dragon Ball fans will have noticed that Vegeta is the name of Goku's beloved rival, his father, and the home planet of the Saiyan race. Vegeta is, in many ways, the origin of other Saiyan names. The Prince of all Saiyans entered the franchise as Dragon Ball Z's first big bad guy, but he's since become the second most powerful hero in the series.

Vegeta is a play on the word vegetable, which itself is a reference to the naming convention of the rest of the species. All Saiyans are named after vegetables, so, of course, their prince, king, and the home planet are named after vegetables as well.

3) Frieza

The Emperor of the universe

The alien tyrant who destroyed the planet Vegeta and pushed Goku to become a Super Saiyan is iconic in all five of his forms. Much like Saiyans are named after vegetables, Frieza's unnamed race has a unique naming convention.

Frieza is a play on the word freezer. That may seem weird for a character who visually resembles various demons, but something about the pure white of his armor looks kind of like a kitchen appliance.

4) Dodoria

One of Frieza's best minions

This big, pink brute was among Frieza's most elite soldiers before he was slaughtered by Vegeta. He didn't get a ton of screentime, but his distinct design and brutal death made him recognizable.

Frieza is named after a refrigerator, so his minions are named after things one might find in the fridge, like Appule (apple) or Cui (kiwi). Dodoria is named after a durian fruit, and with his bulbous and spiky appearance, he fits the name well.

5) Beerus

The God of Destruction

First introduced in the Battle of Gods film, Beerus is an all-powerful deity who just happens to resemble a purple cat. He gave Goku one of the greatest tests in Dragon Ball's history.

Beerus is a pun on the word beers, so much so that people occasionally mispronounce his name as beers. He's lazy, he eats too much, and he's always up for a fight, so he certainly behaves like he's had a few.

6) Whis

The attendant of a god

Whis is the all-powerful assistant of Beerus, and he's the one who trains Goku and Vegeta. He's an angel, and it's his job to ensure that the God of Destruction doesn't get out of hand.

Whis is named after whiskey. Just like Saiyans are named after vegetables, Beerus and his group are named after alcohol.

7) Oolong

The friendly pig from Goku's early days

Dragon Ball used to be a parody of Journey to the West, and that story demanded a pig. Oolong still hangs around the franchise whenever the Z Warriors are between fights and need a little comic relief.

Oolong is one of the more obvious names as he's named after the Chinese tea. Food and drink are very common amongst Toriyama's names.

8) Piccolo

The Namekian warrior

The reincarnation of Dragon Ball's early villain is one of the series' greatest heroes. He's wise, cunning, and a great mentor to Gohan. Piccolo is a little underappreciated in the franchise, but he's a fan-favorite.

Piccolo is named after a small Italian flute. His family includes other musical instruments like Piano, Cymbal, and Tambourine.

9) Bulma

The heroine of Dragon Ball

The most prominent woman in the Dragon Ball franchise is Bulma, who accompanies Goku on his earliest journeys. She goes on to marry Vegeta and still pops up today, even though she's less regularly involved in the action.

Bulma's family has a unique naming convention as the whole group is named after undergarments. Bulma's name is a reference to bloomers. More obvious names include her father Briefs and her son Trunks.

10) Hit

The universe's greatest assassin

Hit is the unstoppable assassin with a time-skipping trick up his sleeve. He's one of the most original and interesting characters in the franchise, even though his screen time is limited.

Hit has the most on-the-nose name in Dragon Ball history as he's a hitman. Surprisingly, there is some depth to it. He's still called Hit in Japan, and the Japanese word for assassin is hitokiri. Even the most obvious name has something special going on.

