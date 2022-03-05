10 Marvel Universe gods Goku from 'Dragon Ball' can easily rival

Son Goku, the hero of Dragon Ball, can overcome any challenge, exceed any limit, and overpower every foe. He's taken on hostile aliens, hyper-advanced androids, and evil demons, but there's one foe that has consistently been too much for him: Gods.

In Dragon Ball, Beerus, Universe 7's God of Destruction was a foe so powerful that Goku could only hope to entertain him long enough to keep Earth safe. Goku later trained under Beerus and his attendant Whis, attaining new levels of power. But not every god stands up to Beerus's level of pure power, and some would be decent matches for the iconic Saiyan warrior.

The gods of the Marvel universe follow a Chariot of the Gods-inspired ancient alien mythology. They were extremely powerful and ancient, so Earthlings worshiped them for generations. Though some of them are at the top of the food chain amongst their worlds, Goku could be a new kind of threat.

10) Loki

Make no mistake, Loki will obliterate Son Goku in a test of wit. Any rivalry the pair would engage in would consist of Loki tricking the naive Saiyan for long periods. Unfortunately, in any fair fight, Loki wouldn't last a minute.

Goku has little to fear from knives or spears, Loki's main form of attack. He's shown to be extremely resistant to all forms of brainwashing, meaning Loki can't take him over. Even a long scheme wouldn't secure Loki the win, as Goku has shown the occasional ability to read minds.

Loki, God of Mischief, couldn't outplay Goku forever, and as soon as the Dragon Ball hero decides to fight, the fight is over.

9) Heimdall

Heimdall is a god, and an important one at that, but his powers don't work in combat. The all-seeing eyes of the keeper of the Bifrost wouldn't protect Heimdall from a Super Saiyan.

In the brief moments that Heimdall must take up arms, he wields a huge sword and slays multiple attackers easily. He could probably stand up against the human protagonists of Dragon Ball, but Goku is far too tough.

8) Hela

Now here's an actual challenge. The Norse Goddess of Death was a threat so great that Asgard had to be destroyed to defeat her. Dragon Ball is used to galaxy-wide threats, but Goku could have some trouble with Hela.

Goku's resistance to magic has always been limited. Magic-using foes like Babidi were serious threats, despite their physical inability. Hela's weapon, the Nightsword, is loaded with dark magic and she's an immensely capable fighter.

The film's iteration of her power saw her summon massive swords and destroy her foes in combat, but the comic's iteration carries a literal touch of death. A foe that could render her enemies dead with a single touch would be unstoppable for anyone who doesn't return from the afterlife every year.

Goku has the power to destroy Hela's body and send her back to the underworld, and even if he could never truly kill her, he could defeat her each time she comes back.

7) Hercules

Though technically only half-god at birth, the Olympian hero became a true deity after his death. Hercules is among the gods that Goku would most want to fight.

Hercules is one of the strongest, fastest, and most capable beings in Greek myth. His power has been legendary and his story has been retold for countless generations. Dragon Ball isn't directly inspired by Hercules, but he's of the same cultural caliber as the figures who did.

Goku has the power of flight and a variety of ki attacks over Hercules, giving him an edge. But Goku would want an old-fashioned wrestling match with his new rival. This would probably be the friendliest conflict either has ever enjoyed.

6) Sif

Sif is the Norse Goddess of War, but every Norse god is kind of a war god. She's one of the greatest fighters the world has ever known and is proficient in a variety of weapons.

Unfortunately, even the best fighter's sword and the board wouldn't defeat the hero of Dragon Ball. Goku wouldn't easily destroy Sif, but he could take her down with enough power.

5) Shuma-Gorath

Shuma-Gorath would be a new and fascinating foe for Son Goku. With the use of Dragon Balls, anything is possible, but this demon deity might even eclipse Shenron.

Shuma-Gorath is a Lovecraftian chaotic being who threatens the universe, but he's been killed before. He can't be taken out forever, but Goku might have what it takes to destroy the evil tentacle monster.

4) Odin

Odin is best known as the eyepatch-wearing elder who wisely governs the actions of the gods. But in his prime, Odin was an extremely intelligent and dangerous warrior.

Mounted on his steed and wielding his spear, Odin would be a tough match for the hero of Dragon Ball. Odin dominates Goku in intelligence and battle strategy. If there's anyone who can think their way around Goku's massive advantages, it's Odin.

Goku beats Odin in physical capabilities, but Odin might just be too smart for him.

3) Surtur

Goku would be ecstatic to face a massive being like Surtur. He can be harmed by the attacks of others, but Surtur is a giant threat. Goku would have his hands full with this one.

2) Zeus

The Olympian father of the gods is immensely powerful. Goku probably couldn't beat Zeus in a straight fight, but he isn't undefeated.

Evil deities like Mikaboshi have unseated and killed Zeus in the past. Goku's relationship with Zeus would likely play out like his relationship with Beerus. He'd give him a good fight, then dedicate his life to training to one day defeat him.

Maybe he'd get there. Beerus could probably beat Zeus, so he's just another step on the Dragon Ball ladder.

1) Thor

The title fight. The hero of Dragon Ball versus the most well-known god of the Marvel universe.

Thor is less powerful on paper than most of his peers, but he keeps pulling off feats well beyond what he should be capable of. Like Goku, he will toil forever if that's what it takes to defend the Earth.

Thor and Goku are perfect rivals. Whoever loses will be back to win the next round. The duo could truly fight forever, and they'd be happy to do so.

