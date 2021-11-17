Why Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collab may be next in line after Naruto

Collabs have become a core part of the Fortnite experience with Epic Games adding many real-life as well as fictional characters to the game. The most recent and ongoing mashup is the Fortnite x Naruto collab in Season 8. After several leaks and speculations, the developers finally unveiled the project by allowing players to turn into their favorite anime characters. The new Fortnite x Naruto collab introduces new weapons, NPCs, and cosmetics that players are trying to get their hands on.

With Naruto now being a part of Fortnite Season 8, Epic might want to focus on other anime franchises, most notably the Dragon Ball Z series.

How will the Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collab work?

With the precedent of anime characters coming to Fortnite set thanks to Naruto, demand for Dragon Ball Z characters like Krilin, Vegeta, and Goku into Fortnite is at an all time high. Previously, some Fortnite leakers have hinted about the developers' plan to bring Goku onto the island. According to data miner Twea, Epic Games had collaborated with Shueisha Inc. who holds the rights to multiple famous anime titles.

Twea @TweaBR A trusted source has stated that Epic are working with a company named Shueisha to produce a few anime collabs. The company has partial rights to many large animes including Naruto and Dragon Ball. A trusted source has stated that Epic are working with a company named Shueisha to produce a few anime collabs. The company has partial rights to many large animes including Naruto and Dragon Ball.

Shueisha has a rich library of anime characters, including Jujutsu Kaisen, Naruto, My Hero Academia, One Piece, Dragon Ball, Doctor Stone, and others. As Naruto has already made its way into Fortnite Season 8, Epic might want to work out the details of Fortnite x Dragon Ball Z collab in the near future. This partnership can play out quite similarly to the current Naruto collab, with the developers adding four popular characters and their variants.

ᴠɪᴏʟᴇᴛ @itbeviolet the naruto x fortnite is okay and all but where tf is dragon ball z? ill buy everything the naruto x fortnite is okay and all but where tf is dragon ball z? ill buy everything https://t.co/otYV86jPFs

The list of Dragon Ball characters could include Goku, with a variant being his son Gohan, rival Vegeta, best friend Krillin, and trainer Master Roshi. Epic can also mix and match other characters from the anime series to see which ones fit better with the theme of the next Season/Chapter. The developers can even add punchcard quests where players need to hunt for Dragon Balls themselves. After the Fortnite x Naruto collaboration was proven to be true, players have their fingers crossed that Dragon Ball follows suit.

Edited by Danyal Arabi