Fortnite x Naruto: Where to find Paper Kunai Bomb in Chapter 2 Season 8

Kakashi is one of the new NPCs setting foot into Fortnite Season 8 with the 18.40 update. As is customary, the NPC comes with his own punchcard and several challenges. One of them requires players to hit enemies with the Paper Bomb Kunai. The Paper Bomb Kunai can be the ultimate weapon of choice when fighting against the cube.

The new Fortnite x Naruto exclusive weapons add to the existing list of mythic and legendary weapons. Here's where to find Paper Kunai Bomb in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 and complete this quest.

Where is the Paper Kunai Bomb in Fortnite Chapter 2 Season 8 located?

The Paper Bomb Kunai can be found in ground loot or from chests and even drops as a Mythic item, which is rare for floor loot weapons. It explodes when it makes contact with enemies and even sticks to walls. This multipurpose weapon can be used in a variety of situations and can even blow up Fortnite structures.

Players can only store three Paper Bomb Kunai in your inventory at a time, so they may want to be frugal with their use of the weapon. There are two ways one can get the Paper Bomb Kunai in Fortnite Season 8. The first way to get the Paper Bomb Kunai is by visiting Kakashi Hatake, the latest Fortnite NPC. He is located on a hill west of Lazy Lake on the island. Gamers can buy a Paper Bomb Kunai (stack of three) for 150 Gold Bars.

Otherwise, one can even get the Paper Bomb Kunai by unlocking chests in Fortnite Season 8. However, this will involve a certain element of luck. Buying the Paper Bomb Kunai directly through Kakashi Hatake is a guaranteed method barring the fact that players may have to deal with enemies trying to interact with him. After players have stacked up the weapon, they must simply throw the Paper Bomb Kunai at enemies to complete this punchcard challenge in Fortnite Season 8.

