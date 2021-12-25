Being a fighting series at its core, Dragon Ball is a franchise which has often been adapted into various video games across multiple console generations.

For many fans, the Budokai Tenkaichi series are the ideal Dragon Ball games, and for good reason. While still containing a story, this line of games was more fight focused and provided a deep combat system for players to master.

Here are the top 10 Dragon Ball videogames, ranked.

These 10 Dragon Ball video game adaptations stand out from the rest

10) Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot

Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot proved that fans were still eager to replay the Dragon Ball Z storyline as long as it was presented in a fresh and unique way. Dragon Ball Z: Kakarot succeeds in that regard, with the game boasting a true open world feel in the Dragon Ball universe.

While some major flaws include repeated quests, excessive dialogue, and enemy encounters as well as barren spots in the massive map, the game still succeeds in its core objectives.

9) Dragon Ball Z: Ultimate Tenkaichi

Dragon Ball Z: Ultimate Tenkaichi executes its concept of a create-a-character mode with an original story extremely well. Although often criticized for being shallow in terms of gameplay and combat, the games spiritual successors Xenoverse and particularly Xenoverse 2 do a great job of remedying this.

Nevertheless, Dragon Ball Z: Ultimate Tenkaichi offered a great new concept to Dragon Ball games albeit with poor execution.

8) Dragon Ball: Xenoverse

The original Xenoverse game is incredibly fun and engaging, but not without its flaws. Like Ultimate Tenkaichi, critics cite this Dragon Ball game as having a shallow combat system. While not incorrect, the combat has certainly expanded in depth from previous entry Ultimate Tenkaichi.

Along with that, the story is much more grabbing and engaging as well.

7) Dragon Ball Fusions

Offering adequate combat mechanics and a somewhat open-world system, Dragon Ball Fusions is a beloved game which permeates generations of fans. In concept, the game seeks to answer a simple question: What would happen if any characters in the Dragon Ball world could fuse?

While it may not be remembered for its gameplay, fans will always recall how much fun it was to fuse random characters to produce unforeseen results.

6) Dragon Ball Z: The Legend

While still a fighting game, the only PS1 Dragon Ball entry worth its salt does have a unique team strategy-based approach. The combat essentially consists of teams working together to swing momentum in their favor while also trying to incur minimal damage as a whole.

The story runs through Dragon Ball Z’s main arcs with a 30 character roster. While the graphics are outdated, the game was considered absolutely stunning in its time due to the incredibly detailed 2D sprites and 3D backgrounds.

5) Dragon Ball Xenoverse 2

The sequel to Xenoverse fixes just enough of its predecessor's problems to make it a truly good game. The amount of customizable content increased tremendously from the previous entry, even if the quality wasn’t there to match.

While the fighting system has improved in terms of pace and overall feel, the depth still sadly isn’t there. Nevertheless, Xenoverse 2 is still one of the better Dragon Ball games out there.

4) Dragon Ball Z Budokai 3

Everything about Budokai 3 oozes great design, execution, and love for the Dragon Ball series. The campaign featured tailored missions for over ten different characters, with each feeling fully fleshed out in their own right.

The combat mechanics feel great too, being incredibly tight with crisp button-smash combos. While the game may seem average compared to other 2D fighters, it is truly exceptional compared to other Dragon Ball games.

3) Dragon Ball Z Budokai Tenkaichi 3

While some may argue that Budokai Tenkaichi 3’s 3D combat system makes it inferior to Budokai 3, the former is the ultimate love letter to the Dragon Ball series. The campaign takes fans through the original Dragon Ball, Z, GT, and the movies while also providing some “What If?” scenarios throughout.

The combat may not be particularly complex, but Budokai Tenkaichi 3 perfectly adapts the visual spectacles which the Dragon Ball series is known and loved for.

2) Dragon Ball Z: The Legacy of Goku 2/Buu’s Fury

These are the only two handheld entries on this list. This is especially significant when considering the original Legacy of Goku is widely considered as one of the worst Dragon Ball games of all time.

These two adaptations covering the Cell and Buu sagas truly bring the series to life.

The Legacy of Goku 2 is a downright fun game to play for fans and non-fans of the series. However, Buu’s Fury does require more grinding; its in-depth progression system and expansive story are a treat for players.

1) Dragon Ball FighterZ

Without a doubt, the latest and greatest entry in the Dragon Ball video game story is FighterZ. The game boasts an incredibly expansive roster that’s always being added upon, as well as embracing a true fighting game style, structure, and combat depth.

The visuals even give Dragon Ball Super’s animation a run for its money, and this fluidity is not lost in the action-packed moments during matches. Finally, FighterZ allowed a Dragon Ball game to be taken seriously in the competitive scene, which is something none of its counterparts could manage.

Edited by Sijo Samuel Paul