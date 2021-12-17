10 most powerful humans in Dragon Ball, ranked

Dragon Ball is well-known for having a variety of characters who belong to different races. These include Saiyans, Namekians, Angels, Earthlings, Demons, and so on. While Saiyans and Namekians might be the most popular races in the series, there are a few notable Earthlings who are quite strong.

This article has compiled a list of Earthlings who have displayed a noteworthy amount of strength in the Dragon Ball series.

Note: This article reflects the opinion of the writer and contains some spoilers.

Some of the most powerful humans in the Dragon Ball series

10) Yajirobe

Rooflemonger @Rooflemonger DBZ LORE REMINDER:

Yajirobe was the most integral person involved in beating Vegeta, thus saving Earth. Goku comparatively had very little to do with it. DBZ LORE REMINDER:Yajirobe was the most integral person involved in beating Vegeta, thus saving Earth. Goku comparatively had very little to do with it. https://t.co/a0uLeH66Fs

This character is a ronin who has displayed laziness in the Dragon Ball series. But, he will resort to using any means in order to achieve his goal. Being a ronin, he is a swordsman who can easily beat Cymbal, which is a monster that has beaten some of the greatest martial artists on the planet.

9) Yamcha

Krillin being defeated in the Dragon Ball series has become somewhat of a meme, and Yamcha has seen worse days. Despite being defeated numerous times, Yamcha has shown that he can keep up with some of the Z fighters.

8) Chi-Chi

Simmsy @Simmsyfart This is the prettiest chi chi has ever looked imo, might do the redraw meme of one of these because i dont know anything about sailor moon This is the prettiest chi chi has ever looked imo, might do the redraw meme of one of these because i dont know anything about sailor moon https://t.co/53GMlbyKc9

Chi-Chi is the daughter of the Ox King from the Dragon Ball series. When she was introduced, she showed great strength, as it completely decapitated an entire dinosaur with a blade. She marries Goku when she grows up. She's very particular about training Gotenks, to a point where he achieves Super Saiyan. Even Goku cowers in her presence, which is a clear sign as to why one must not provoke her.

7) Videl

Born to Mr. Satan, she was inclined towards combat from a young age. But her fighting skills were polished when she was able to harness Ki energy, thanks to Gohan. The fact that she can channel her Ki energy in a manner that allows her to fly is a clear indication of her strength.

6) Grandpa Gohan

Lonely @lonely_heheh Goku reunites with Grandpa Gohan



Chapter 108 | Episode 076 | Yo! Son Goku & His Friends Return!! | Daizenshuu 3 Goku reunites with Grandpa GohanChapter 108 | Episode 076 | Yo! Son Goku & His Friends Return!! | Daizenshuu 3 https://t.co/G4LAaelMXM

Grandpa Gohan in the Dragon Ball series was responsible for training Goku as a child. Grandpa Gohan was trained by Master Roshi which means he is a top notch fighter. He was also one of the best fighters for the Fortune Teller Baba.

5) Krillin

Matt Moylan ⚙️ @LilFormers Never realized, kid Goku & Krillin's designs.



Just give Krillin

- nose

- white eyes

- hair Never realized, kid Goku & Krillin's designs.Just give Krillin- nose- white eyes- hair https://t.co/TZEQl6Q2RS

If one is a Dragon Ball fan, chances are that they have come across numerous memes revolving around the bald monk's loss while engaging in combat. That being said, he is a skilled fighter that makes quick work of an everyday Earthling. He was also able to beat the Saibamen with ease.

4) Master Roshi

Fighting Game Anniversaries @FGAnniversaries On this day a year ago, Master Roshi was originally released as a DLC playable character for Dragon Ball Fighter Z for players that owned the FighterZ Pass 3. On this day a year ago, Master Roshi was originally released as a DLC playable character for Dragon Ball Fighter Z for players that owned the FighterZ Pass 3. https://t.co/lSSQUxqEg3

The Turtle Hermit from the Dragon Ball series is a skilled fighter known for being sneaky during combat. Even the likes of the Ox King acknowledge his skill, which is an indication of his combat abilities. He is also the one who's responsible for creating the popular energy wave attack, the Kamehameha.

3) Tien

He is a disciplined and skilled martial artist who is gifted with the ability to harness and channel the Ki energy in an efficient manner. This character showcased his strength in Dragon Ball when he took on Cell and was able to hold him off for a few minutes.

2) Android 17 and 18

Android 18 @RealAndr0id18 ❝It's been a while since I don't come here, how are y'all?❞ ❝It's been a while since I don't come here, how are y'all?❞ https://t.co/7p6YzH361B

Yes, they are Androids but they were humans who were turned into Cyborgs by Dr. Gero in Dragon Ball. They have an infinite supply of energy and can hit as hard as a Super Saiyan, making them a tough opponent to face in battle.

1) Uub

Uub is the human reincarnation of Kid Buu. He is definitely one of the strongest, if not the strongest, human in the Dragon Ball series. Giving in to his primal rage, even Goku had a tough time dealing with this kid. Uub went on to train under the Saiyan in order to utilize his potential in combat.

