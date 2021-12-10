Which Dragon Ball characters have died the most? 7 characters who defied death and returned 

The Dragon Ball series has enjoyed a great deal of success and is considered to be one of the most popular manga and anime series. Its first chapter was released in 1984 and the series continues to release manga chapters every week.

Fans of Dragon Ball know how common resurrection is. A lot of characters have died multiple times on this show, and resurrected with the help of Dragon Balls. Here are some of the characters that have been resurrected after dying multiple times.

8 Dragon Ball characters who have been resurrected multiple times

7) Yamcha

Resurrection: 2 times

The first time Yamcha dies in Dragon Ball is when one of the Saibaimen jumps onto him and proceeds to self-destruct. The second time he died was when the character was in Kami’s Lookout. He turned into chocolate and was eaten by Majin Buu.

On both these occasions, he was resurrected by Namekian Dragon Balls.

6) Goku

Resurrections: 2 times

Toei Animation @ToeiAnimation



To celebrate, share with us your favorite thing about the mighty Saiyan! On this day, we celebrate one of our greatest heroes! Happy #GokuDay !!! ☄️👐To celebrate, share with us your favorite thing about the mighty Saiyan! On this day, we celebrate one of our greatest heroes! Happy #GokuDay!!! ☄️👐 To celebrate, share with us your favorite thing about the mighty Saiyan! https://t.co/GbMXdv4Br2

While he might be arguably one of the strongest characters out there, Goku has been killed twice. He decided to sacrifice himself and held Raditz in place while Piccolo fired his special beam cannon. This kills both of them and is later brought back with the help of Dragon Balls.

He died the second time when he teleported Cell into King Kai’s planet when he’s about to blow it up. He is brought back to life with Old Kai’s help.

5) Frieza

Resurrections: 3 times

Jesus @Mrsmart75 Frieza clearly is the best villian in all of Dragon Ball Frieza clearly is the best villian in all of Dragon Ball https://t.co/QeNtDSdzKi

One of the most popular Dragon Ball villains, Frieza has died thrice throughout the series. Future Trunks was responsible for chopping him into pieces and Gohan was responsible for punching him in the stomach, which caused a huge explosion and killed him.

On both these occasions, he was brought back with the help of Sorbet.

Goku, with the help of Whis, was able to use the God Kamehameha and kill Frieza the third time.

4) Cell

Resurrections: 3 times

Another great villain from the Dragon Ball series, Cell was the Dr. Gero’s finest creation. The first time he died was when he was in the test tube. Both Future Trunks and Krillin fired energy waves at him, killing him at that time. The second time was when he took Goku to King Kai’s planet and self-destructed there. Another time he died was when he was up against Gohan who proceeded to launch a Kamehameha along with his father.

Fans of the Dragon Ball series are aware of a particular ability that lets him come back to life. He can regenerate from a single cell, effectively allowing him to come back to his initial form.

3) Piccolo

Resurrections: 3 times

The Namekian has had a tough life as he has died five times during the course of the Dragon Ball series. He first died when Nappa used his impact bomb, and was later resurrected with the help of the Dragon Balls. Majin Buu blew him and the rest of the planet Earth. The Namekian dragon Porunga restored the entire plant and resurrected Piccolo.

He died another time trying to protect Gohan from Frieza’s Death Beam Blasts.

Piccolo proceeded to die twice in alternate timelines, though he did not come back to life.

2) Krillin

Resurrections: 3 times

Krillin is popular among fans of the Dragon Ball series as he has been killed by a good number of villains he has faced. He died to Tambourine and was resurrected with the help of Dragon Balls.

He was later killed by Frieza, and then by Majin Buu, who turned him into a chocolate.

In both these cases, he was resurrected by the Namekian Dragon Balls.

Krillin continued to die even in the alternate timelines.

1) Earth’s population from universe 7

Resurrections: 4 times

Earth exploding in Dragon Ball (Image via YouTube/Barricade2091)

The first time Earth was blown to bits, thanks to Kid Buu, Porunga restored it with his powers. The second time it was destroyed, Whis restored it with the help of Temporal Do-over, allowing him to go back in time and save the planet. The plant was destroyed for the third time by future Zeno in Dragon Ball Super. Whis comes to the planet’s rescue by going into the future and preventing Supreme Kai and Beerus’ death.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia