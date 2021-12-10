Super Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 40: Official release date, where to watch, and more

Super Dragon Ball Heroes has quite the following, and excitement continues to build as the upcoming episode will be the final episode of the Bing Bang Mission. A Twitter post containing the official release date has been uploaded along with a speculative time frame for the release of the next arc, Ultra God Mission.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 40 will be released in about a week’s time. Fans now have access to the upcoming episode’s summary and the official confirmation.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 40 release date and where to watch

The show is in the New Space-Time War arc, and the upcoming episode will mark its conclusion. Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 40 will be released on December 19, 2021. Fans can be on the lookout for spoilers two or three days before the release of the episode. The upcoming episode will be available on the official YouTube channel that streams Super Dragon Ball Heroes.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 40 official synopsis

Along with the release date, the tweet also mentioned the synopsis for the concluding episode of the New Space-Time War arc. The official synopsis is as follows:

The final battle unfolds underneath the Universe Tree. Goku and Fuu clash with each other with everything they’ve got. The fierce battle for the peace and future of all universes finally concludes.

Super Dragon Ball Heroes episode 39 recap

In episode 39 of Super Dragon Ball Heroes, Cumber asks Broly the true extent of his powers. Hearts joins the two as he finds their duel to be quite entertaining. Fuu prepares himself to fight against Xeno Gogeta, who transforms into Super Saiyan Blue Evolved.

Fuu is able to use one strike to split the fusion into Xeno Vegeta, Xeno Goku, Vegeta, and Goku. This shocks the Saiyan duo, and they are worried about their odds of winning this fight.

Fuu opens a portal to another dimension that sends both Vegeta and Xeno Vegeta away. Just when Goku is about to receive one of Fuu’s attacks, Supreme Kai of Time arrives just in time and saves Goku. She gives Goku and Xeno Goku new powers as they prepare themselves to give it all they’ve got to beat Fuu.

