Dragon Ball Super Heroes Episode 40: Expected release date, fusion, last episode of space-time arc and more (Spoilers)

Despite Dragon Ball Super Heroes being a commercial anime, it is still one of the most-watched monthly shows to date. Each month, Dragon Ball Super Heroes fans wait in anticipation for the next episode to be released.

With the amount of buzz surrounding the recently released Dragon Ball Super Heroes 39th episode, its no doubt that episode 40 will receive the same attention.

It’s expected that in Dragon Ball Super Heroes Episode 40, fans will see the conclusion of the battle against Fu. Goku and Xeno Goku will fuse into their superior form and face this indomitable foe.

All things point towards Fu’s loss, however, then Goku and Xeno Goku may never find Vegeta and Xeno Vegeta. Thus, this fight is a gamble in and of itself.

Who will win this New Space-time arc?

Note: The article contains spoilers for Dragon Ball Super Heroes.

Dragon Ball Super Heroes Episode 40 spoilers

This new episode of Dragon Ball Super Heroes is entitled “The Last Full Power! Fierce Battle for The Future, Finally Settled!” As stated before, the fused Gokus will face off against Fu.

A full-powered blast has already been conjured to end Fu. If they return victorious, the two Gokus will have to begin their rescue mission for the two Vegetas. By the looks of the title, it seems that Fu will not make it out of this one.

The Dragon Ball Super Heroes community speculate that the title refers to Goku’s loss to Fu, meaning that the latter will emerge victorious from the battle.

However interesting this theory may be, it’s improbable. The chances of Fu winning against the Supreme Kai of Time are slim in Dragon Ball Super Episode 40.

Dragon Ball Heroes Episode 40: Expected release date

Dragon Ball Super Heroes Episode 40’s official release date has not been confirmed. However, it is speculated to release on 20 November 2021. Episode 40 of Dragon Ball Super Heroes can be watched on the official YouTube channel.

Dragon Ball Super Heroes Episode 39 recap

This episode of Dragon Ball Super Heroes revealed Fu’s secret behind his fusion with Doki Doki. He explained that his merger with the latter broke Demigra’s Time Labyrinth. In the meantime, the Gokus and Vegetas manage to break free from their Time prison.

Goku and Vegeta even fused to become Gogeta. This fusion allowed them to power up into Super Saiyan Blue Evolved. Similarly, Xeno Goku and Xeno Vegeta fused to become Xeno Gogeta. Subsequently, they were able to power up into Super Saiyan 4.

Unfortunately, Fu’s full-powered blast caused the Saiyans to defuse. This granted him the ability to transport the Cegetas into varying spaces. The Gokus, on the other hand, were saved from the blast by the Supreme Kai of Time.

Thus Goku and Xeno Goku got the time they needed to fuse together.

