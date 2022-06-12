10 anime characters who are just like Vegeta from Dragon Ball

Dragon Ball's Vegeta is the first character that comes to mind when talking about rivals in anime. Vegeta is always training and trying to become better and stronger, in a never-ending quest to become the best fighter in the universe.

There is no one else like the prince of all Saiyans in all anime, but there are some great characters that are similar to Vegeta. So, in this list, we will see 10 anime characters who are just like our own Vegeta.

1) Seto Kaiba

Seto Kaiba is the CEO of Kaiba Industries and most iconic rival of Yugi and Atem. Kaiba's only goal in life is to reclaim the title of World Champion that Yugi took from him. Willing to go to any lengths to take it back, Kaiba has faced Yugi multiple times, giving us some of the best duels in the show, just like Goku and Vegeta’s fights in Dragon Ball.

But Kaiba is not the villain of the series. Like Vegeta, he is more of a reluctant friend to Yugi. He respects him and has admitted that he is a better duelist than him on multiple occasions. And when the world needs him, he is not afraid to join forces with his rival to prevent catastrophes.

2) Sasuke Uchiha

Sasuke's quest for revenge led him down a dark path for a long time. He used to be Naruto’s best friend and rival, both helping each other surpass their limits and reach new peaks of potential. But this was not enough for him.

Sasuke was willing to do anything if it meant he would become strong enough to defeat Itachi. He revendicated himself during the Fourth Shinobi War and has become a better person since. But he never stopped being a great rival for Naruto. And a very similar character to Dragon Ball’s Vegeta.

3) Ren Tao

Ren is the heir to the ancient and proud Tao family. He started the series as an egotistical fighter who thought nobody was at his level. But Yoh not only defeated him, but also helped him change his ways and become a better individual.

Ren became a vital member of the team against Hao and his followers. But he never forgot his rivalry with Yoh, always trying to become a stronger and more skillful Shaman in order to defeat him. Ren would understand Vegeta in a deeper way than most Dragon Ball characters.

4) Bakugou Katsuki

Bakugou was told since he was a child that his powerful Quirk would make him the best hero in the future, which inflated his ego. When his former best friend, Izuku Midoriya, told him he wanted to be a hero as well, even as a Quirkless individual, he took it as a declaration of war.

When both of them started their education in U.A. high school, a bitter and brutal rivalry began. Bakugou wanted to prove that he can become the number one hero, and he needed to surpass Izuku to do so. He was not going to give up until he reached his goal, just like Vegeta’s ambition to defeat Goku in Dragon Ball.

5) Ryoga Hibiki

Ryoga used to be one of Ranma’s best friends during their time as classmates. But Ryoga’s horrible sense of direction made him wander around Japan for four days while trying to fight Ranma. Ranma was unable to wait four days as his father took him on a trip to China and a hurt Ryoga decided to follow them.

He was cursed in a similar fashion to his eternal rival, but instead of becoming a woman, he turned into a small black pig. This curse has only fueled the flames of his hate for Ranma, and he has been trying to become stronger than him to get revenge ever since. His desire to surpass his rival is just like Vegeta's during most of Dragon Ball.

6) Xanxus

Xanxus thought he would inherit the Vongola Family after his adoptive father, the Ninth, retired. When he discovered he was adopted and would not get the position, he tried to attack his father, but failed to kill him. After many years, he attempted the same against Tsuna, failing as well.

After his ambitions to inherit the family did not lead to fruition, he became a reluctant ally to the tenth Vongola Family, helping them in their time of need. He is still trying to prove himself as the true leader of the Vongola and sees Tsuna as a soft individual who will lead to its destruction. But he respects his strength and is still a loyal asset to the Family.

7) Ken Ichijouji

Ken used to be a kind and warm soul, until a Digivice arrived in his life. After his brother’s tragic death and his infection with a black gear, he became a ruthless tyrant, the Digimon emperor. He needed the help of the other Digidestined to become his kind self again.

But during his time as the ruler of the Digital World, he was a dark and heartless counterpart to Davis. He would not let anyone stop him from succeding, not even his partner, Wormmon. But like Vegeta during Dragon Ball Z, he had a big heart and a desire for justice deep down.

8) Gajeel Redfox

Gajeel’s first appearance during the series was as an antagonist to our heroes, just like Vegeta. He was a member of Fairy Tail's rival guild, Phantom Lord, and he was one of the biggest instigators in starting a war against them.

But just as the Saiyan prince suffered a change of heart during Dragon Ball Z, Gajeel did the same. He became a member of Fairy Tail and one of the most loyal friends in the series. He always claims he does not want any friends, but he is a kind and caring person under all that anger.

9) Paul

Paul was not Ash’s first rival, but he was the fiercest. He is infamous for being a cruel and ruthless trainer who would punish his Pokemon for every mistake. He would even go as far as to abandon them if he was displeased with them.

But Ash’s personality rubbed off a little on him, just like Vegeta with Goku during Dragon Ball Z. By the end of the series, he was a kinder and caring trainer, even though he was still cold on the outside. He would even come back just to help Ash prepare for his Master Eight battle.

10) Kai Hiwatari

Kai was a cold-heated fighter during the beginning of Beyblade. He was rude and uncaring when battling his future teammates, the Beybreakers, and was considered one of the antagonists during most of the initial episodes.

He would later become a vital member of the team and would fight for his new friends whenever they needed him. But his cold and cool attitude never disappeared. His arc of villainy and redemption is very similar to Vegeta’s during Dragon Ball.

