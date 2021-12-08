Where to watch 'Shaman King'? Release date, trailer, and more

Shaman King is the new anime remake of Hiroyuki Takei's classic manga of the same name. This manga was originally adapted from July 4, 2001 to September 5, 2002 as a 64-episode series. But it had to be ended because Takei had not finished writing and illustrating, and the anime was left on a cliffhanger.

The first season of Shaman King is available to stream on Netflix. The second season is scheduled to come to the streaming platform soon.

Watch the new trailer of 'Shaman King'

Shaman King follows the story of Yoh Asakura, a shaman who can see ghosts. He hopes to become the Shaman King - a figure who can reshape the world and contact the Great Spirit. For this, Yoh needs to compete in a battle held every 500 years between shamans around the world.

But this journey leads him to fight his estranged twin brother, Hao, who has evil intentions. Hao can control the Spirit of Fire and wants to become the next Shaman King so that he can carry out his motive of eradicating humans from existence and creating a world for shamans. It is up to Yoh and his friends to stop Hao by fighting him and his henchmen in The Patch Tribe.

In the battle between Yoh and Hao, Hao is killed. Yoh is now left waiting for the competition to become the Shaman King to resume. This season will see him go up against characters like Ren Tao and Horohoro in the competition to become the next Shaman King.

Where to watch 'Shaman King'

The latest anime adaptation of Shaman King will be released on Netflix. It will feature 52 episodes in total. The series is currently airing in Japan, with 17 episodes out so far.

The first season of the anime, consisting of 13 episodes, has been released on Netflix. Season 2, which consists of Episodes 14-26, is scheduled to be released on the streaming platform on December 9, 2021.

Shaman King is rumored to run for four seasons.

Shaman King 2021 will do what the 2001 version of it could not do - it will fully adapt Takei's manga, including its true ending.

Edited by Sandeep Banerjee