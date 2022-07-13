Bandai Namco reportedly going Super with multiple Dragon Ball games next year - FighterZ Super, Xenoverse 3, and more

Bandai Namco is gearing up to be Shenron to fans. According to recent leaks, the publisher plans to bring three new projects based on the popular Japanese anime and manga series.

Dragon Ball, created by Akira Toriyama, has garnered worldwide fame over the last three decades. There is hardly anyone who isn’t familiar with Goku and the rest of the Z fighters, be it Saiyan, human, or namekian. Aside from manga and anime series, the series has left its mark in video games. From the Budokai Tenkaichi trilogy to the recent FighterZ, the games have left their mark.

From FighterZ Super to Xenoverse 3, Dragon Ball fans have a lot to look forward to in 2023

Bandai Namco, the publisher behind Dragon Ball games, has already announced Dragon Ball: The Breakers, an asymmetric 7-on-1 multiplayer game where seven players playing the role of a normal human are tasked with surviving another player playing the role of Raider.

The game is slated for a 2022 release window on Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, Xbox One, Microsoft Windows, and PlayStation 5. However, according to leaks, that might not be the only game fans of the series should forward to in the near future.

Recently, Bandai Namco was reportedly hacked by the ransomware group ALPHV. While it generally takes a few days for new information to leak as the encrypted data takes a while to decrypt, information from Bandai Namco is leaked within a span of 24 hours. According to the leaked image provided by Twitter user @hy_plus, the games planned for the entirety of the 2023 Financial Year have been leaked.

Alongside Little Nightmares III, Elden Ring Barberians of the Badlands, Tekken 8, and Code Vein 2, the leak mentions two previously unknown games, FighterZ Super and the long-anticipated Xenoverse 3.

The Dragon Ball FighterZ has earned its mark as one of the most beloved 2.5D fighting titles featuring the iconic characters. While only the logo has been leaked with a release window of Q2 FY 2023, FighterZ Super is more than likely a remaster / re-release of the title on the latest-gen PS5 and Xbox Series X|S consoles.

Fans have been hoping for a third entry to the action role-playing fighting game series Xenoverse, and their prayers seem to have finally been answered. While any details regarding the title are unknown, Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3 is certainly one of the most anticipated titles of the series.

