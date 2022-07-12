Bandai Namco ransomware attack reveals Tales of Ascension, Code Vein 2, Tekken 8, and more will potentially release in 2023

Bandai Namco has become the latest target of a ransomware attack that has greatly disturbed the security of the Japanese giants. The company is famous for several gaming franchises, with its latest hit being Elden Ring. Several upcoming projects are expected, some of which have been revealed in the recent attack.

vx-underground @vxunderground ALPHV ransomware group (alternatively referred to as BlackCat ransomware group) claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco.



Bandai Namco is an international video game publisher. Bandai Namco video game franchises include Ace Combat, Dark Souls, Dragon Ball*, Soulcaliber, and more. ALPHV ransomware group (alternatively referred to as BlackCat ransomware group) claims to have ransomed Bandai Namco.Bandai Namco is an international video game publisher. Bandai Namco video game franchises include Ace Combat, Dark Souls, Dragon Ball*, Soulcaliber, and more. https://t.co/hxZ6N2kSxl

It's unclear when Bandai Namco was infiltrated by a group of hackers who held the company for ransom. It's believed that the group titled ALPHV are behind this attack. The company has neither confirmed nor denied the reports, but the latest incident is similar to what has happened to other publishers in the past.

Capcom, another Japanese giant, were also hacked, and their documents were leaked, which later turned out to be true. If the same trend follows, fans could become winners as some exciting titles are coming up. To make matters interesting, the upcoming titles, if true, will cater to players of different tastes and choices.

Bandai Namco's ransomware attack reveals exciting titles for the next fiscal year

The original leak was revealed on social media which covered many details about the attack. Based on the leaks, here are all the releases that Bandai Namco is potentially planning over the next four quarters. One interesting piece of information is certainly the upcoming titles that are being lined up.

JayWood2010 @JayWood2010 Bandai Namco's FY2023 schedule allegedly leaked after a ransomware attack.



Take this with a huge grain of salt. Bandai Namco's FY2023 schedule allegedly leaked after a ransomware attack.Take this with a huge grain of salt. https://t.co/qfRStqUa70

Q1 FY 2023

Armored Core

Dragon Ball The Breakers

Q2 FY 2023

Little Nightmares 3

Dragon Ball FighterZ Super

Digimon Story Cybersleuth 2

Q3 FY 2023

Elden Ring: Barbarians of the Badlands

Tales of Ascension

Tekken 8

Q4 FY2023

Code Vein 2

One Punch Man Fighters Association

Dragon Ball Xenoverse 3

A noticeable title is the DLC that is planned for Elden Ring, which has become one of the biggest gaming successes. But that's not all, as Tekken 8 will certainly interest many. Over the years, it has been one of the biggest franchises in the fighting games genre, and it seems that the journey is set to continue.

Dragon Ball fans will have plenty of reasons to rejoice with three potential titles over the next year. Code Vein will get a sequel following its success, and so will Digimon Story Cyber Sleuth.

TTChoppa @ChopperUzumaki Dragon Ball has and will always have the best/most versatile games in anime history Dragon Ball has and will always have the best/most versatile games in anime history https://t.co/FGFOPdCXgn

Little Nightmares has become a favorite of many who have loved both games. The unique setting creates an atmosphere that is quite different from the five other titles. There seems to be a plan for a third entry, while One Punch Man might see another game in the making.

It should be noted that this leak is based on ransomware attacks, and such cases always have a degree of speculation. Fans are advised to wait for the official news for any confirmation.

Additionally, the release dates might shift from the ones leaked, based on potential delays in development and release. However, Bandai Namco will be a hot pick if all the leaks turn out to be true.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far