The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 3 release date, where to watch, what to expect, and more

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 had a great kickstart, commencing the Great Spirit arc, which takes place in the fourth volume, Act 1, of Shu's light novel series. The previous episode saw Anos and his subordinates defeating the minions of the Four Evil Kings in their own game flawlessly.

Rinka Theornes, the subordinate of the Netherworld King Eges Code, exclaimed that Misha Necron was born to a god. However, as it is yet to be confirmed, fans are growing eager to learn if Misha will turn against her master. The second episode has set the stage for new trouble looming in the heart of Dilhade, making fans curious about how the Demon King of Tyranny will reinstate peace and protect his loyal servants.

Disclaimer: This article contains major spoilers from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2.

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 3 is to air on January 22, 2023

The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 3 will air in Japan this Sunday, January 22, 2023, on Tokyo MX, Gunma TV, A-TX, and BS11 at 12.30 am JST. As Crunchyroll has included The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 in its massive catalog, the platform will be streaming the latest episodes of the series exclusively.

Crunchyroll also houses the previous season in both English subbed and dubbed versions. Fans can watch the episodes for free with multiple ads or switch to ad-free and paid-up subscription plans like Fan and Mega Fan with a 14-day free trial. Aniplus-Asia recently announced the simulcast of the sequel in Singapore, Indonesia, Philippines, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Malaysia.

The release timings are listed below, along with the corresponding time zones:

Pacific Standard Time: 7.30 am (Sunday, January 21)

Central Standard Time: 9.30 am (Sunday, January 21)

Eastern Standard Time: 10.30 am (Sunday, January 21)

Greenwich Mean Time: 3.30 pm (Sunday, January 21)

Indian Standard Time: 9 pm (Sunday, January 21)

Central European Time: 4.30 pm (Sunday, January 21)

Australian Central Daylight Time: 2 am (Sunday, January 22)

Philippines time: 11.30 pm (Sunday, January 21)

What to expect from The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2 episode 3?

The Misfit of Demon King Academy S2 ep 2 : The Demon King in a Battle of Wits (2023, 23m)

Episode 3 of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2, "The Spirit School" will see Anos and the gang going to Aharten to meet the Great Spirit Leno. In the first episode of the sequel “A Lesson By God,” Anos meets Leno in his child form. That pivotal moment, which was meant to take place later in the light novel series, is expected to be picked up by the third episode.

Anos wishes to travel back in time due to Shin Regalia, Devil's Right Arm, and also the head of the Unitary. Moreover, the upcoming episode will reveal how Shin’s Plundering Sword Gillionges ended up in the hands of Ziek Ozma. Since it's already been unveiled that Leno and Shin are Misa's parents, Misa will finally meet her dad next week, in an exciting reunion.

A brief recap of the previous episode of The Misfit of Demon King Academy season 2

Watching Misfit of Demon King Academy. Damn I love it though. The battles and spells are great and Anos is the true Chad lead. #MisfitOfDemonAcademy

After Anos accepted the challenge, Ziek disclosed the rules that each participant must oblige. Eventually, the former figured out that the latter had planted a false memory in himself, and the answer to the statements of the game didn’t exist from the beginning.

Although Anos’ mana got sealed for five minutes, Ziek couldn’t defeat him in that given timeframe. To punish Ziek, Anos turned him into an owl and made him spill his plans.

#misfitofdemonkingacademy Misfit of demon king academy S2 ep2 but it's just Misha. MVP of the ep for me

Elsewhere, Misha almost reconstructed the Demon Castle Deslgade while fighting Linka and later turned her into a snowflake pendant. After Lay destroyed the four sources of the Magic Shield Genias, Gerad killed himself to reincarnate somewhere else. Eleonore annihilated Zabro with her signature magical spell.

Anos' subordinates regrouped at the academy after defeating the minions of the Four Evil Kings. Meleheyth informed Anos that Shin Reglia, the right hand of the Demon King of Tyranny, was the head of the Unification Party. The episode concluded with Anos's announcement that he and his followers would be traveling to Aharthern to meet the Great Spirit Leno.

