10 Anime to watch if you like The Misfit of Demon King Academy

The Misfit of Demon King Academy is an anime series about Demon King Anos Voldigoad who, tired of war, decides to retire and comes back to life some two thousand years later. In the meantime, his castle has been converted into the Demon King Academy, an elite institution responsible for identifying Anos when he returns.

However, he discovers that his legacy is completely false, and he ends up being a misfit in the very institute dedicated to him. Hence, The Misfit of Demon King Academy follows Anos as he attempts to bring the truth to light and reclaim his position as Demon King.

The anime is based on a Japanese light novel series written by Shu and illustrated by Yoshinori Shizuma that began in April 2017 as a web novel. A manga adaptation of The Misfit of Demon King Academy by Kayaharuka ran from July 2018 to July 2021. The anime adaptation by Silver Link aired from July to September 2020, with the second season of The Misfit of Demon King Academy premiering in January 2023.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from several anime series and reflects the author's thoughts, which may be subjective.

The Devil is a Part-Timer!, Demon King Daimao, and 8 other anime series like The Misfit of Demon King Academy

1) The Irregular at Magic High School

From The Irregular at Magic High School (Image via Studio Connect)

In an alternate 21st century where magic exists and a third World War has occurred, Tatsuya and Miyuki Shiba enroll in First High School in this anime.

However, there is a hierarchy in this school for magicians, and those who do not know it are shunned. As a result, Tatsuya is scorned for his seeming incompetence, while Miyuki is acknowledged for her magical powers.

2) The Devil is a Part-Timer!

From The Devil is a Part-Timer! (Image via Studio White Fox)

In this anime, The Demon Lord is a terrifying tyrant who rules Ente Isla with his army. However, when the hero Emilia launches an attack, Satan is forced to flee to modern-day Tokyo in order to survive. In a world without magic, he becomes Sadao Maou, a part-time employee at MgRonald's, a fast food restaurant.

The story continues as more and more characters from Ente Isla arrive in Tokyo. The series is based on the Japanese light novels written by Satoshi Wagahara and illustrated by Oniku.

3) Overlord

From Overlord (Image via Madhouse)

Similar to The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Overlord is a dark fantasy anime based on Kugane Maruyama's light novel series. In the year 2138, a popular online game called Yggdrasil is discreetly taken down one day. Momonga, one of the players, does not log out and thus becomes trapped.

He then transforms into Ainz Ooal Gown, the Sorcerer King of the Sorcerer Kingdom and the world's most powerful magician. The series then follows his adventures as he attempts to reign over the virtual world, which is changing as NPCs become sentient.

4) How Not to Summon a Demon Lord

From How Not to Summon a Demon Lord (Image via Ajia-do Animation Works)

Takuma Sakamoto is a typical gamer who is strangely hauled into the gameworld of Cross Reverie and transformed into the Demon Lord Diablo. The two young girls who teleported him, Rem and Shera, try to make him their servant but end up as his slaves. The series revolves around them as they try to cooperate while fighting demonic beasts.

5) Edens Zero

From Edens Zero (Image via J. C. Staff)

Edens Zero is a dark space fantasy series based on Hiro Mashima's manga of the same name. It follows Shiki and his friends as they travel to meet the entity named Mother, who is known to grant wishes. However, Shiki's grandfather figure Ziggy, the Demon King, is revealed to be Shiki himself, but from the future.

6) Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero

From Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero (Image via Studio Arms)

Similar to The Misfit of Demon King Academy, Aesthetica of a Rogue Hero is based on a Japanese light novel by Ryunosuke Kingetsu and produced by FUNimation. It is set in a world where people can travel to fantasy worlds and return with special abilities.

In this anime, protagonist Akatsuki returns to Earth with the Demon King's daughter, Miu. The series then follows the duo as they enroll in Babel, a special school for people with special abilities, and their experiences there.

7) Castlevania

From Castlevania (Image via Netflix)

Castlevania is a dark medieval fantasy anime series based on a video game series of the same name.

The plot revolves around Trevor Belmont, the last member of the Belmont family. He is a vampire hunter who, along with his band of misfits, fights to save humanity from Vlad Dracula Tepes' army of otherworldly beasts.

8) Demon King Daimao

From Demon King Daimao (Image via Artland)

In Demon King Daimao anime, the protagonist, Akuto Sai, enrolls in the Constant Magical Academy, determined to contribute to society by becoming a member of his country's highest order of magicians.

However, he is declared to be the future Demon King. Viewers get to see how his life becomes more difficult now that he is dreaded and disdained by the students.

9) How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom

From How a Realist Hero Rebuilt the Kingdom (Image via J. C. Staff)

An aspiring civil servant, Kazuya Souma, is suddenly transported to the Elfrieden Kingdom, a small ailing country in another world. Here a war is ongoing between humans and demons and this has ruined the kingdom.

But Kazuya has the brains to bring prosperity back. Through the success of his administrative reform, he ends up becoming betrothed to the Princess of the kingdom.

10) The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody

From The Greatest Demon Lord is Reborn as a Typical Nobody (Image via Silver Link Blade)

Similar to The Misfit of Demon King Academy, this anime series tells the story of the Demon Lord Varvatos, who was so bored and alone that he chose to be reincarnated as a regular guy in order to have a better chance at life.

Thousands of years later, he is reincarnated as Ard Meteor, a villager with his memories and powers intact. As rumors about him spread like wildfire, the peaceful and happy life he had hoped for is no longer possible.

