EDENS ZERO season 2 premiere announced for 2023 with an official trailer

EDENS ZERO season 2 has finally dropped an official trailer for the anime, giving a brief glimpse of how the heroes are all set to begin their new journey. Earlier the anime’s official Twitter account, apart from revealing the release year to be 2023, didn’t give much information through the key visual that was released on Wednesday, August 17, 2022.

However, the teaser for which all EDENS ZERO fanatics were waiting, has finally announced that the second installment will air in April 2023. Along with the release window, the anime also shared information regarding the first season’s rebroadcasting that will begin on Tuesday, October 4, 2022, on Nippon TV at 01:59 am UTC.

EDENS ZERO season 2 revealed the main antagonist Drakken Joe

Season 2 is all set to continue the heroes’ journey in the mysterious Sakura Cosmos. The second installment of the anime will adapt the Belial Gore arc from volume 9, chapter 69 of the original manga series. The recently dropped trailer gave a first look at Drakken Joe, who is going to be the main antagonist for the season.

Fairy Tail’s creator, Hiro Mashima’s EDENS ZERO ran from April 11 to October 3, 2021, with 25 episodes. J.C. Staff, one of the most renowned production houses in Japan, animated the series. With the anime’s skyrocketing popularity, the OTT streaming giant, Netflix, acquired the rights to include the series in its massive catalog on Saturday, August 21, 2021.

Here's how the official website of EDENS ZERO describes the story:

"Space Year X492. Countless people flew off into space in what became a time of going around the stars. The B-Cuber video streamer Rebecca meets the young boy Shiki, on the machine planet of Granbell, who has the ability to manipulate gravity. Shiki cherishes his friends more than anything, something the machine Ziggy, who acted as his father and who was called 'Demon King', taught him."

The synopsis continues:

"Shiki is taken out into the outside world, unknown to him, by Rebecca who became his friend, on an adventure in space. The first time in space, the first time seeing many different landscapes, the first time meeting many new people. A great and exciting space adventure about making new friends, one that has Shiki already excited with all the memories he is about to make, starts now."

EDENS ZERO staff:

General Director: Shinji Ishihira

Director: Toshinori Watanabe (replacing Yūshi Suzuki)

Series Composition: Koki Hirota

Animation Character Design: Yurika Sako

Animation Production: J.C. Staff

EDENS ZERO primary cast:

Shurado @ShuradoShikoten

#EdensZero

#エデンズゼロ EDENS ZERO season 2 anime airs in April 2023! It's time for Drakken Joe EDENS ZERO season 2 anime airs in April 2023! It's time for Drakken Joe #EdensZero #エデンズゼロ https://t.co/JCrpjja7id

Shiki Granbell: Takuma Terashima

Drakken Joe: Daisuke Kusunoki

Rebecca Bluegarden: Mikako Komatsu

Happy: Rie Kugimiya

Wiesz Steiner: Hiromi Tezuka

E.M. Pino: Shiori Izawa

Kougetsu Homura: Shiki Aoki Hana

Readers can keep up with the latest anime and manga news as 2022 progresses.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far