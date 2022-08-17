EDENS ZERO Season 2 release date announced with a new key visual

Hiro Mashima’s sci-fi fantasy series EDENS ZERO became immensely popular after it received an anime adaptation by J.C. Staff, one of Japan’s most renowned anime production houses. The anime officially wrapped its first season in October 2021, with an enthralling and breathtaking battle between Shiki and Kurenai.

The heroes are set to begin their new journey, making EDENS ZERO fans curious about what the future holds for them as they are about to leave the Sakura Cosmos. It was announced that the series would get a second installment, but no additional details were revealed post that. However, fans breathed a sigh of relief as recently, the anime gave a release window for Season 2 with a key visual.

EDENS ZERO Season 2 is scheduled for 2023

On August 17, 2022, the official Twitter account of EDENS ZERO revealed a new key visual featuring all the pivotal characters of the series with their spaceship. The key visual also confirmed that Season 2 will premiere in 2023.

As no additional details were further revealed, fans can expect J.C. Staff to break their silence soon with an official trailer for the second installment.

This is how the official website of EDENS ZERO describes the story:

"Space Year X492. Countless people flew off into space in what became a time of going around the stars. The B-Cuber video streamer Rebecca meets the young boy Shiki, on the machine planet of Granbell, who has the ability to manipulate gravity. Shiki cherishes his friends more than anything, something the machine Ziggy, who acted as his father and who was called 'Demon King', taught him."

The synopsis continues,

"Shiki is taken out into the outside world, unknown to him, by Rebecca who became his friend, on an adventure in space. The first time in space, the first time seeing many different landscapes, the first time meeting many new people. A great and exciting space adventure about making new friends, one that has Shiki already excited with all the memories he is about to make, starts now."

As a brand new series of Hiro Mishima, who garnered a lot of praise from around the world for Fairy Tail, fans had a lot of expectations from EDENS ZERO. After the series got serialized in Kodansha’s Weekly Shonen Magazine on June 27, 2018, the manga sales skyrocketed in little to no time.

In September 2018, the series’ first volume placed 13 on the weekly Oricon chart, with 30,178 copies sold. As of June 17, 2022, with twenty-one tankobon volumes, the series has a plethora of source material ahead of getting covered.

