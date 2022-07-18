The Edens Zero fandom rejoices at the appearance of Shiki and Ziggy in Chapter 200

The entire Edens Zero fanbase was waiting for chapter 200 to be released, and it appears that the mangaka did an excellent job of meeting expectations. The entire fanbase was hyped when the chapter came out, and fans were quick to react to this chapter on multiple social media platforms like Twitter and participated in plenty of discussions on forums like Reddit.

This chapter was jam-packed with action and elements for the entire Edens Zero fanbase to enjoy. Ziggy appeared to have revealed some information that piqued everyone's interest. The art was quite intricate, and fans certainly noticed Hiro Mashima's efforts in this chapter. Let's take a look at how Edens Zero fans reacted to Chapter 200.

Edens Zero chapter 200: Twitter goes berserk as the chapter focuses on Ziggy and Shiki

The first thing that people noticed was the two-page spread that was featured in Chapter 200 of Edens Zero. The panel featured Ziggy and Shiki butting heads as they prepared to fight. The panel is quite detailed, and the bold lines certainly contribute to the mangaka's intended dramatic effect. It’s safe to say that the fans were quite hyped when they reached this page of the chapter.

Grand Shiki Cosmos @DragonFall019 #EZ200 This spread has now become my no.1. I kept my focus on it and said to myself "How more epic can this get" #EdensZero This spread has now become my no.1. I kept my focus on it and said to myself "How more epic can this get" #EdensZero #EZ200 https://t.co/bMZB33AFQS

Given how Ziggy had gathered the mothers in front of the characters, Edens Zero fans took this opportunity to make a few inappropriate jokes. After what happened in the first half of Chapter 200, Ziggy was undoubtedly the centre of attention in this chapter.

Talking about Ziggy, a fan mentioned how great a villain he was throughout the series, and it wasn't any different in chapter 200 either. Ziggy is quite menacing every time he makes an appearance and it seems like the fanbase was quite happy with him as a villain. Fans are eagerly awaiting the release of the next chapter.

#EdensZero This man be looking like a menace every time he appears.... definitely my current favorite villian... This man be looking like a menace every time he appears.... definitely my current favorite villian...#EdensZero https://t.co/YxKvwgZXny

The conclusion of Chapter 200 was a bit of a cliffhanger, and the entire Edens Zero fanbase was curious as to how the next chapter would begin. The chapter ended without revealing who the person was that survived for 20,000 years. While some fans believe it could be Shiki, another fan speculated that this was Ziggy's origin story. While nothing has been confirmed, it appears that fans are convinced it is one of the two aforementioned characters.

Makioka Yukiko @makioka_yukiko It is obvious that the person 20000 years later alive is Shiki, he travelled out of time to fight Ziggy and somehow he was left there #EdensZero It is obvious that the person 20000 years later alive is Shiki, he travelled out of time to fight Ziggy and somehow he was left there #EdensZero

Another fan mentioned how one of the panels was quite hilarious when Ziggy called Shiki "My Boy." The two were having a heated argument and were on the verge of engaging in a fight. The way Ziggy called Shiki his boy was amusing to say the least.

#EdensZero Ngl I love when Ziggy calls Shiki his boy Ngl I love when Ziggy calls Shiki his boy 😂😂#EdensZero https://t.co/9KY5b1VV82

It's safe to say that fans enjoyed Chapter 200 of the series. However, the fanbase is growing anxious and is looking forward to the next chapter. The latest chapter ended with a cliffhanger, and while it might be enjoyable in that moment, fans certainly want to understand who the survivor is.

