I May Be a Guild Receptionist light novel announces anime adaptation

On Saturday, July 17, 2023, a television anime adaptation of the I May Be a Guild Receptionist, But I’ll Solo Any Boss to Clock Out on Time light novel series was announced via a teaser promotional video. Originally written by author Mato Kousaka and illustrated by Gaou, the series was published in August 2020 on the Shosetsuka ni Naro website and under the Dengeki Bunko publishing imprint.

The I May Be a Guild Receptionist promotional video debuted at the Dengeki Bunko 30th anniversary event on Saturday. Dengeki Bunko is one of ASCII Media Works’ publishing imprints and is also the one who decided to begin publishing the series as a light novel rather than a pure web novel.

Unfortunately, there is essentially no other news on the anime adaptation of the I May Be a Guild Receptionist light novels, including cast, staff, or animation studio. Nevertheless, fans can expect such news to be released over the coming months as the recently green-lit production gets into full swing.

Given that the production has only just been given the green light, fans can expect the television anime adaptation of the I May Be a Guild Receptionist light novel series to debut sometime next year. Depending on how production is paced, the series could even premiere in 2025. In any case, late 2024 is likely the earliest fans can expect the series to premiere, given that it was only very recently granted the go-ahead for production.

The series most recently published its seventh volume in June 2023 for Japanese readers. A manga adaptation illustrated by Suzu Yuki was also launched in August 2021 in ASCII Media Works’ Monthly Comic Dengeki Maoh magazine. The third volume of the manga adaptation was also published in June under ASCII Media Works’ Dengeki Comic Next imprint. Yen Press licenses the light novel series and manga adaptations for English publication.

The series follows Alina Clover, who became an adventurers’ guild receptionist, thinking it would be an easy and secure job. However, most of her day is vexingly spent dealing with egotistical adventurers who need to be reminded of regulations and rules. Her coworkers also constantly dump their unfinished work on her, resulting in Alina needing to work uncompensated overtime.

Alina’s job is also plagued by the fact that Dungeon bosses are unbeatable for long periods of time, creating more paperwork. However, Alina can secretly use a divine skill to summon a powerful hammer and go after the bosses herself, venting her frustrations on them and making her job easier. This all changes when the leader of an adventure group sees her doing so one day and is now determined to add her to his party under the threat of her losing her receptionist job.

