The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime adaptation confirmed with Key Visual

The official website for The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime has recently unveiled a key visual, revealing that the anime series will be released in 2024. Along with the visual, the site also released a promotional video, giving us a glimpse into the exciting fantasy world and introducing us to the lead characters.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer is based on the ongoing dark fantasy light novel series written by Yū Okano and illustrated by Jaian, which was first published in September 2016. It was later adapted into a manga in 2017 by illustrator Haiji Nakasone. The anime adaptation was announced in 2022 at the Overlap Bunko 9th Anniversary Online Event.

The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime to be released in 2024

According to their official website, the anime adaptation of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer will be released in 2024. Accompanying the announcement, a key visual and a teaser trailer have also been revealed, along with the main voice cast and the staff.

The key visual features the protagonist, Rentt Faina, clad in his black robe, striking a pose with his sword, and his face covered with his iconic skull-shaped mask. We get to meet Rentt in action in the trailer, and by the looks of the series, the fans are in for an exciting visual experience. The trailer boasts stunning visuals and presents an intriguing introduction to what the anime has in store for fans.

The anime will feature the following voice actors, as well as the characters they will portray:

Ryōta Suzuki as Rentt Faina

Mikako Komatsu as Lorrane Vivie

Ikumi Hasegawa as Sheila Ibarss

Sayumi Suzushiro as Rina Rupaage

Important staff members working on The Unwanted Undead Adventurer anime have also been revealed. Noriaki Akitaya will helm the upcoming series, which will be produced by the animation studio Connect. Yukie Sugawara is in charge of the series' script, while Takao Sano is in charge of character design.

J-Novel Club, which holds the license for publishing the English-translated versions of the original light novel series and the manga of The Unwanted Undead Adventurer, introduces the story as follows,

"Rentt Faina, a twenty-five-year-old adventurer, has been hacking away at monsters for a decade. However, without much talent for the job, Rentt finds himself stuck hunting Slimes and Goblins for meager amounts of coin every day. Little does he know, all this is about to change when he comes across a seemingly undiscovered path in the Labyrinth of the Moon's Reflection. What awaits him at the end of the path, however, is neither treasure nor riches, but a legendary dragon that wastes no time swallowing him whole!"

It continues,

"Waking up a short time later, Rentt finds himself not quite dead, but not very alive either— He is nothing more than a pile of bones! Armed with nothing but his trusty sword, tool belt, and ghoulish new looks, Rentt sets off on his quest as a newly reborn Skeleton to achieve Existential Evolution, hoping to one day return to civilization with a more human form. Will Rentt succeed, or will the labyrinth consume him for the rest of his un-death...?"

