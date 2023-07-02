Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 part 2 unveils first trailer

After a long wait, the Attack on Titan final season has finally released a trailer for its finale. While an exact release date hasn't been stated, the window for release is scheduled for Fall 2023. This would mark more than half the year since the first part released on March 3 of this year.

The trailer premiered on July 3 and is currently trending on Twitter. With plenty of anticipation, many fans are already liking the visuals. The finale itself might be controversial due to the way the manga ended, but the hype has been steady since the premiere of the Attack on Titan: The Final Season in December 2020.

A show-stopping first trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season's finale was released on Monday

The trailer

The first teaser trailer seems to encapsulate stills from the upcoming fight with Eren's Founding Titan and his army of Colossal Titan. From stills of Jean suspended in the air to prevent Reiner's fall to Mikasa being helped by Falco's Titan to Pieck being injured and Annie about to be ambushed, there's a lot to see in this trailer.

Likewise, there's much focus on shocked faces, crying eyes, and a quick shot of the tree that Eren was under. The imagery evokes how desperate the fight against Eren's Titan is going. Moreover, it is already a desperate affair trying to catch up with him and the Rumbling, given how much they had to do to get the plane up.

The trailer ends with Mikasa saying the line "Itterasshai Eren," which roughly translates to "See you, Eren." This seems to be a reference to the infamous multiverse theory that fans had a while back before the series ended.

Besides the trailer, there has been no announcement of release date for the finale. However, as per official sources, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 2 will be part of the Fall anime lineup.

Attack on Titan Final Season recap

For any fans that need it, here is a brief recap of the ongoing story of Attack on Titan's final season. It had been four years since the Scouts took back Wall Maria and finally pushed back the ceaseless tide of Titans. Paradis began to rebuild itself and tried to welcome itself to the world.

Marley, meanwhile, ceased all activity with Paradis and Eldians to focus on another war. Following this, Eren launched an unauthorized counterattack on Marley, resulting in devastating losses including many civilians and Sasha. A subsequent violent coup on Paradis led to a small civil war between Eren's fanatics and people trying to stop them.

Next, Zeke Yeager and Eren met Ymir, who went into the flow of time with the Paths, after which the protagonist started the Rumbling. The massive march of the Colossal Titans resulted in nothing less than pure devastation everywhere they went, as the Scouts and former Marleyans joined forces to stop Eren's genocide of humanity.

While the Attack on Titan Final Season trailer has been out and is steadily gaining steam, fans will have to wait for a firm release date. Should any fan wish to catch up with the latest developments, Attack on Titan Final Season is available on Crunchyroll and other streaming services like Hulu.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.

Poll : 0 votes