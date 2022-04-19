8 waifus in Attack on Titan, ranked

Attack on Titan, Hajime Isayama's magnum opus, is rich in spellcasters and enchantresses who wish to make the journey even more enthralling for the viewers.

Attack on Titan features a set of superior anime waifus who lift the show and make it even better. Although Attack on Titan appears to be dominated by male characters, the multi-dimensional appeal and sheer complexity of some of the female characters in the series can even eclipse them.

Ranking 8 waifus in Attack on Titan

Let us take a look at how these eight waifus in the show compare.

Note: The article reflects the author's views.

8) Petra

Petra Ral, as seen in Attack on Titan (image via Netflix)

Personally appointed by Levi himself, Petra was a member of the Special Ops Squad in Attack on Titan. Not only was she among the series' best KDAs, but she was also the squad's heart and soul, counteracting Levi's rigidity with her warmth and compassion. Petra is a gentle but resilient character, and she offers support and encouragement whenever necessary. Her kindness really struck a chord with the audience.

7) Hitch

Hitch Dreyse in Attack on Titan (Image via Netflix)

Owing to her minimal screen time, Hitch is among the most underappreciated Attack on Titan characters of all time. For fans who love a fiesty queen, Hitch is the beau idéal. After completing her training with the Corps, Hitch opted for the Police Brigade, stationed within the city's innermost fortifications. Her snarky demeanor and occasionally haughty manner do not take away from the brilliance of her character. Fans refer to Hitch as a waifu because of her bravado and her benevolence.

6) Pieck Finger

Pieck Finger in Attack on Titan (image via Netflix)

Pieck has been cloaked in mystery since her first appearance on AOT. It is difficult to resist her allure, which lies in her melodious voice and beautiful eyes. She may not appear to be a figure that is usually in the spotlight, but she has been a part of a number of significant events.

She's extremely intelligent and can make the right decision in the blink of an eye, rendering her one of the most sought-after waifus. Pieck is the most intellectual and perceptive of all the Titans affiliated with working for Marley.

5) Annie Leonhart

Annie Leonhart (image via Netflix)

Annie is an unapologetic fighter. She's a competent combatant who never loses her calm, and is capable of bringing her enemies down. She's primarily recognized for her one-of-a-kind combat technique, which allows her to defeat Eren twice.

Annie has always had a brusque and chilly demeanor, which she attributes to her prior traumas. However, she conceals sensitivity and vulnerability underneath her hard facade.

4) Hange Zoe

Hange Zoë (Image via Netflix)

Hange Zoe is a mastermind and can solve difficult problems owing to her "Mad Scientist" mentality. She's always bursting with zeal, at least until everything goes bad. She has a really eccentric attitude, which happens to be one of the reasons why her admirers adore her.

3) Sasha Braus

Sasha Braus (image via Netflix)

Sasha, our beloved potato lady, breathes life into the Scout Regiment in her own mystical way. She maintains an optimistic outlook even in the direst of situations. To defend her friends, she is prepared to put her own self in danger. It's nearly impossible not to adore Sasha with her bravery and her endless love of food.

2) Historia Reiss

Historia Reiss (image via Netflix)

Due to her royal heritage, Historia Reiss is a fascinating figure. She had to go through a lot as a youngster, but she did not let anything bring her spirit down. With heavenly features, a kind soul and exceptional brains, she is a waifu that anybody would be lucky to have. Her connection with Ymir stands strong even amidst chaos. Intelligent and strong-willed, she is willing to sacrifice anything to save what she loves.

1) Mikasa Ackerman

Mikasa Ackerman (Image via Netflix)

Mikasa is Eren's childhood friend and a descendant of the famed Ackerman family. She had a taste for blood very early in life, which proved pivotal in her personality transformation. She developed a keen sense of the severity of nature because she witnessed the powerful devour the weak and meek.

Mikasa seldom expresses her emotions, but her inner kindness radiates from her. Her purpose in life seems to revolve around safeguarding Eren, probably in a bid to repay her childhood debts. She is a brilliant solder who can outwit enemies effortlessly. At the same time, she is also fiercely protective and unwvaveringly loyal, making her the best Attan on Titan waifu.

