Attack on Titan season 4 final part to release new trailer at Anime Expo 2023

Fans have been waiting for any news on Attack on Titan season 4 final part ever since the first half of the final season aired, but there was no significant news shared, much to their chagrin. However, it has recently been reported that the trailer for the final season of Attack on Titan will be released at the Anime Expo 2023.

Anime Expo is a four-day American anime convention held in Los Angeles, California, every year on the first weekend of July since 1992. It is organized by the non-profit Society for the Promotion of Japanese Animation (SPJA). As of 2017, Anime Expo was the largest anime convention in North America.

Attack on Titan season 4 final part to release trailer on July 2, 2023

On July 1, 2023, Attack on Titan's official site revealed that the trailer for Attack on Titan season 4 final part will be released on Sunday, July 2, 2023, at 12:30 pm PDT at the Anime Expo 2023. This will be the first trailer for the series' final instalment since the first half was released in March 2023.

According to the schedule, the MAPPA x CRUNCHYROLL panel will take place from 11 am to 12:30 pm PDT and will feature MAPPA's production staff for a behind-the-scenes discussion of some of Studio MAPPA's most popular titles in collaboration with Crunchyroll. Therefore, the trailer is expected to be shown at the end, but nothing has been confirmed as of yet.

Additionally, on Monday, July 3, 2023, at 4:30 am JST, the Anime Pony Canyon YouTube channel will simultaneously premiere the trailer, which will also be shown at the Anime Expo 2023. In addition, a video featuring frames from the Attack on Titan anime series from its inception in April 2013 to the present day has been posted on the Anime Pony Canyon YouTube channel.

Anime News And Facts @AniNewsAndFacts "ATTACK ON TITAN: FINAL SEASON — Final Chapter" New Trailer will be revealed pm July 2, 2023 at Anime Expo. "ATTACK ON TITAN: FINAL SEASON — Final Chapter" New Trailer will be revealed pm July 2, 2023 at Anime Expo. https://t.co/PLZWlAltg9

The voices of many other actors, including Eren (Yuki Kaji), Armin (Inoue), Reiner (Hosoyan), and Erwin (Ono), will also be audible to viewers in the video posted on YouTube.

The Attack on Titan season 4 final part will air on NHK General in the fall of 2023. However, as of this writing, no exact date has been disclosed. Nevertheless, given that the trailer premiere is scheduled for July 2 at Anime Expo 2023, it will only be a matter of time before the exact release date is revealed.

Fans took over social media as the trailer release date was announced

As soon as the trailer date for Attack on Titan Season 4 Final Part was announced by the staff, fans of the series took to social media to express their excitement. With the series' conclusion and the eagerly anticipated final battle approaching, fans have plenty of reason to be excited.

✪ @XOLimoDriver @AniNewsAndFacts And then ATTACK ON TITAN: FINAL SEASON - Final Chapter Part 2 Final Moments after that @AniNewsAndFacts And then ATTACK ON TITAN: FINAL SEASON - Final Chapter Part 2 Final Moments after that 🔥🔥💯

However, when the trailer's release date was announced, not everyone was pleased, as the series will end with the Attack on Titan season 4 final part. Nonetheless, given the popularity of the series, fans can always watch previous episodes on various streaming platforms.

Prepare for the Attack on Titan season 4 final part as autumn 2023 draws closer.

