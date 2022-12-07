Fans worry for MAPPA employees as studio is confirmed to animate One Punch Man Season 3

The success of Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has meant hectic times for MAPPA Co. Ltd. The film was a big hit on release and was largely popular with audiences around the globe.

The studio's next project was the much-anticipated Chainsaw Man. The anime, which debuted in October 2022, shocked the community with its awesomeness, lovable characters, and sharp animation. With 9 episodes out, the anime keeps on getting better and better.

The studio's most recent project is the third season of One Punch Man. Season 2 of the anime aired between April 9, 2019, and July 2, 2019. Following that, details on a third season were sketchy until MAPPA finally confirmed a 2023 release date.

Fans worry for MAPPA employees as the studio is confirmed to animate One Punch Man Season 3

What's making fans worry?

Shonenleaks @shonenleaks LEAK: ONE PUNCH MAN Season 3 to be animated by MAPPA!! LEAK: ONE PUNCH MAN Season 3 to be animated by MAPPA!! https://t.co/XSMFgdGcZD

MAPPA had a lot on their plate before undertaking Season 3 of "One Punch Man." Employees at the company are already stretched thin, and adding this new project on top of everything else will only add to the workload.

The studio at the moment is working on projects such as One Punch Man season 3, ongoing Chainsaw Man, Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3, Hell's Paradise, Vinland Saga season 2, and Alice and Therese's Illusion Factory.

That does sound like a lot, especially given the animation quality and story that fans are anticipating. So far, Chainsaw Man has been a huge success. However, with so many titles planned for MAPPA, fans are concerned that employees will be overburdened.

Overworking is a bad idea in general, and when it comes to pumping out major title after major title, the employees are in for a long year. With such an ordeal comes the risk of skewed animations, rushed designs, skewed storylines, and a variety of other issues. Not to mention the possibility of health problems for those working at the animation studio.

Fans concerned for MAPPA employees following news of One Punch Man Season 3 project

In the past, the studio has created some excellent animated works that fans have enjoyed. While many fans are excited about the new projects that MAPPA is working on, others are concerned that the studio is taking on too much work at once.

Fans took to Twitter to express their concern for the studio's employees, with one user dubbing them the "GOATS" of the industry. They shared memes depicting employees' reactions when they were informed of yet another major project, but the community is generally concerned for their well-being and hopes they can handle the pressure.

Pride @PridefuISin MAPPA has single-handedly been carrying the anime industry on their backs for 3 long years now they’re GOATS MAPPA has single-handedly been carrying the anime industry on their backs for 3 long years now they’re GOATS

yuser 🧪 @upyogkrta mappa employees waking up to animate



- jujutsu kaisen season 2

- attack on titan season 4 part 3

- hell’s paradise

- alice illusion factory movie

- chainsaw man

- vinland saga s2



and now one punch man season 3 mappa employees waking up to animate- jujutsu kaisen season 2- attack on titan season 4 part 3- hell’s paradise- alice illusion factory movie- chainsaw man- vinland saga s2and now one punch man season 3 https://t.co/iVLCQw9s2e

Plathanos 🐝🇩🇴 @SavinTheBees MAPPA animators walking out the studio after animating One Punch Man season 3 MAPPA animators walking out the studio after animating One Punch Man season 3 https://t.co/e1NJIFPhTj

Johnny @JohnnySpittin Mappa is for real animating one punch man season 3 let those employees rest wtf Mappa is for real animating one punch man season 3 let those employees rest wtf 😭😭 https://t.co/jceeagjcgb

Tomo😤 @LorTomo2 Mappa employees finishing attack on titan just to find out they have to animate chainsaw man, jujutsu kaisen, vinland saga, and one punch man Mappa employees finishing attack on titan just to find out they have to animate chainsaw man, jujutsu kaisen, vinland saga, and one punch man https://t.co/hnCbaB2iAd

Wictor (Semi-IA🌊) @Wictor2501 MAPPA employees hearing they have to animate One Punch Man also MAPPA employees hearing they have to animate One Punch Man also https://t.co/lM5KIyVjZu

JackofTrades @VortexofFlames @shonenleaks MAPPA Employees when they have to take on another big anime adaptation. @shonenleaks MAPPA Employees when they have to take on another big anime adaptation. https://t.co/WHcQGnPlRg

Final Thoughts

MAPPA taking up One Punch Man is good news. Even in the past, the studio's projects have never failed to impress and have gotten better with time.

The staff of the animation studio will face some difficult days in 2023, as they have taken on a number of highly anticipated anime titles. Maybe they've thought of a way to deal with something this big. However, only time will tell.

