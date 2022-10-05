Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 canon? Explained

Since its release, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 has been the biggest and most successful title. Serving as a prequel to Jujutsu Kaisen Season 1, the movie was launched in December 2021 in Japan. It became an immediate hit as it took over the box office and received tons of positive reviews.

Questions did arise as to whether the movie was canon or not. There were also questions regarding how it would tie into the main series. This article takes a look at the movie and answers these questions.

Is Jujutsu Kaisen 0 canon?

In short - Yes, Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is completely canon. It is based on a 4-chapter manga by Gege Akutami himself. It was released as a precursor to the original series and hence is a prequel to the first season, depicting events that took place before.

Upon accessing the manga after watching the anime, one would expect to find characters like Itadori Yuji, Megumi Fushiguro and Nobara Kugisaki. However, a totally different scene greets the viewer. This is exactly Jujutsu Kaisen 0.

Initially, the chapters were run under the name "Tokyo Metropolitan Curse Technical School". However, upon being released as a tankoubon volume, they were renamed as “Jujutsu Kaisen 0”.

Yuta Okkotsu as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Yuta Okkotsu has been mentioned a few times in season 1 of the anime. Gojo mentions him as one of the students at the school who has the potential to surpass him while discussing students with Yuji. Aoi Todo takes Yuta's name in his own introduction where he expresses his desire to face Okkotsu in the Goodwill Tournament.

The movie follows the story of that Yuta Okkotsu He obtains massive cursed energy due to being haunted by a cursed spirit. This cursed spirit is that of his childhood friend, Rika Orimoto, who passed away in a tragic accident. She is reborn as a cursed spirit, tied to Yuta and protects him against his will.

Due to her immense power, Rika is nicknamed "The Queen of Curses". Yuta is later captured by members of the Jujutsu Society for execution, who viewed him as a major threat. Gojo Satoru stands up for him and offers him a different path, that of a jujutsu sorcerer.

Maki Zen'in as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen 0 (Image via Studio MAPPA)

Gojo enrolls Yuta at Jujutsu High where he befriends the then first-years Panda, Maki Zen'in and Toge Inumaki. Credit to his training and his friends, Yuta learns to control Rika's power and finds peace within himself.

The studio opting to release the anime before the movie was a smart move. By doing so, they allowed themselves respite to focus on other characters. Also, by telling Yuta's story, they indicated that he will carry importance later on in the series.

Jujutsu Kaisen 0 is set a little before Itadori's story. Originally, Gege Akutami never meant for it to be a direct prequel to the original series. It can be seen as a set-up, something like a base for the events of Jujutsu Kaisen. With a similar setting and characters, the two stories form a connection and establish a continuity.

