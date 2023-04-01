Attack on Titan final season rumored to have a part 4

The first half of Attack on Titan final season part 3 was released on March 4, 2023. However, a Twitter user recently made an announcement about the Attack on Titan final season part four being released as well.

Officials stated in Anime Japan 2023 that Attack on Titan final season part 3 part two will air on NHK in the fall of 2023. While no other specifics were disclosed in Anime Japan, the title was called Final Season Final Part, which suggested that there won't be an Attack on Titan final season part 4.

However, according to a recent tweet, this might not be the case and there might be an Attack on Titan final season part 4.

Attack on Titan is a Japanese dark fantasy anime television program that debuted on April 7, 2013, and is based on a manga series of the same name by Hajime Isayama.

Disclaimer: All external media belongs to their respective owners, and Sportskeeda claims no ownership of the same.

Attack on Titan Final Season is rumored to receive Part 4 as a mini-sequel

Attack on Titan @AoTJewels BREAKING NEWS: Attack on Titan Final Season CONFIRMED to have a part 4 after the second half of part 3 airs, which will be a mini sequel series of the events that happen after the end of the main story! BREAKING NEWS: Attack on Titan Final Season CONFIRMED to have a part 4 after the second half of part 3 airs, which will be a mini sequel series of the events that happen after the end of the main story! https://t.co/RzDfdSo6VL

Attack on Titan's debut in 2013 solidified its success as an anime behemoth. Since then, the excitement has only grown, as the recent releases confirm. Attack on Titan season 4 is at an all-time high, especially after the epic adventure that the final season part 3 part 1 was.

However, as fans were disappointed about the final part of season 4 part 3's final part, a new rumor had them feeling a little happier. A Twitter user, who goes by the name @AoTJewels, shared on Saturday, April 1, 2023, that it is has been verified that there would be an Attack on Titan final season, part 4.

It was also revealed that the sequel to final season part 3 will be a mini-sequel. According to the source, part 4 of the final season of Attack on Titan, will focus on events that occurred after the main tale concluded.

If this is the case, then the episode will most likely be brief and to the point and could show the epilogue of the series. While the rumor has yet to be confirmed by Attack on Titan personnel, if there will be a fourth part of the final season of Attack on Titan, viewers will have one more episode to enjoy as the series concludes.

Godjo (⚠️spoilers) @bruhyoukidding Attack on Titan will NEVER have an ending that can satisfy everyone. The fanbase is too large too divided they expected different kind of things. Some people thought Eren didn’t suffer enough consequences others thought he was right and should’ve won. (+) Attack on Titan will NEVER have an ending that can satisfy everyone. The fanbase is too large too divided they expected different kind of things. Some people thought Eren didn’t suffer enough consequences others thought he was right and should’ve won. (+)

However, some fans want an alternative conclusion to Attack on Titan. Therefore, it is possible that the studio may reveal in Attack on Titan final season what would have occurred if there was a second ending in the last episode. That being said, it all depends on the rumor being true.

However, as soon as the tweet was made about Attack on Titan final season part 4, fans flooded social media and commented on the post. Fans of the anime commented that they cannot be made fools since it is April 1. Others were not happy about the post.

𝚠𝚘𝚗𝚞¹⁷🌱s-3 @wonbokie you gave me hopes for nothing !° @AoTJewels you're going to jail if this is an april fools jokeyou gave me hopes for nothing !° @AoTJewels you're going to jail if this is an april fools joke 😭 you gave me hopes for nothing !°

Not everyone who responded to the tweet refuted the post on Attack on Titan Final season part 4, though. Some believe that there should be a final installment and that there will be another episode. Nonetheless, the vast majority of admirers concluded it was a hoax.

What is the anime about?

The setting of Attack on Titan is a post-apocalyptic world where the last of mankind lives behind walls to defend themselves from the enormous human-like Titans. Attack on Titan follows the main character Eren Yeager and his friends Mikasa Ackerman and Armin Arlert.

As a Colossal Titan overcomes the defenses of their homeland one beautiful day, Eren's mother is devoured and the city is destroyed.

Eren, who swears revenge, enlists in the Elite Survey Corps, a squad of troops that engages in combat with the Titans. The anime follows Eren's quest as he battles the Titans alongside the Survey Corps and learns about their past and origins.

Stay tuned for more Attack on Titan and other anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes