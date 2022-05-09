5 Attack on Titan characters who are loved (& 5 who are absolutely hated)

During Attack on Titan’s most recent season, fans’ love and hate for characters has become even more pronounced. Several of those who used to be beloved by the Attack on Titan fan base have become some of the most disliked characters.

Metamorphoses in the vice versa have also occurred, but have been much more isolated and not a fandom-wide phenomenon. Generally speaking, the typically loved Attack on Titan characters still dominate that category in the wake of the latest season’s first two parts.

Here are five Attack on Titan characters who are loved, and five more who the fan base absolutely detests.

Jean Kirstein, and 4 more beloved Attack on Titan characters

1) Armin Arlert

Armin as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Armin Arlert is one of the rare characters in Attack on Titan who a majority of the fan base never seems to stop loving. Since the very first episode, his intelligence, kindness, and desire to explore the outside world has been extremely relatable to fans.

With his role and objectives firmly cemented for the series’ final season as of this writing, there’s little doubt fans will continue to love him as much as they always have.

2) Mikasa Ackermann

Mikasa as seen in the series' anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Mikasa’s role throughout the series has predominantly been that of a strong, femme fatale character, and her characterization in the series is incredibly unique. Beyond this, fans are attracted to her loyalty, fierceness, and desire to protect the dreams of her family, Eren, Armin, and the other Survey Corps members.

Very few fans have soured on Mikasa with the anime material that has come out so far, and this is likely to remain the case with the final part that is set to release in 2023.

3) Jean Kirstein

Jean as seen in the series' anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Jean’s journey throughout Attack on Titan is actually one of redemption, considering the goals and personality he was established with upon introduction. Originally, Jean wanted to guarantee himself a spot in the Military Police, which would allow him to live an easy life within the interior walls.

Eventually, however, Jean became influenced by the protagonistic trio, and desired to join the Survey Corps instead. Now, as the story approaches its end, he’s become an incredibly beloved, respected, and a dedicated soldier and leader for the Survey Corps.

4) Hange Zoe

Hange as seen in the series' anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Hange’s zany personality is what initially drew fans to her upon her introduction in the series. Her fascination with Titans, in a world where people were afraid of all of them, was incredibly unique, and even more unique was her desire to experiment on them.

As her more serious and stoic side was shown throughout the series, it allowed her to become a fully rounded character, who can now express her wide range of emotions. Her eventual promotion to the next leader of the Survey Corps further endeared her to fans, and solidified her position as one of the series’ most beloved characters.

5) Levi Ackermann

Levi as seen in the series' anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Arguably one of the most beloved Attack on Titan characters, Levi Ackermann initially drew fans in with his battle prowess and title of Humanity’s Strongest Soldier. An introduction of this caliber is sure to garner positive reviews from fans, and this positive reception has continued throughout the series.

By the time his uncle was introduced and his backstory expanded on, it essentially gave the already cemented character even more reasons to be liked. There’s essentially no one who dislikes Levi, even if they don’t love him, and this fact will likely remain consistent through the series’ final episode.

Yelena, and 4 other Attack on Titan characters who are hated by the fan base

1) Gabi Braun

Gabi as seen in the Attack on Titan anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Despite the character development she underwent during her time on Paradis, many Attack on Titan anime fans still hate Gabi for her murder of Sasha Blouse. The latter was one of, if not the biggest fan-favorites across the fan base in the series, and her being killed off was something which greatly troubled fans.

Beyond this, her general view that all Paradisians are devils, while she and the other Liberio residents are “good Eldians,” is one which has alienated viewers. Although she's suffering from indoctrination, fans seem unable to accept this fact when discussing their hate towards Gabi as a character.

2) Floch Forster

Floch as seen in the Attack on Titan anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Floch Forster served as the leader of the Yeagerists during the latest Attack on Titan season. His fanaticism with Eren’s ideals, actions, and motives has led to him becoming something of an obsessive cult leader, looking to please the God he follows.

This, as a result, has totally alienated him from the fan base. One of the core themes of the series has to do with indoctrination and blind beliefs, which is essentially what Floch and the other Yeagerists do to Eren.

3) Yelena

Yelena as seen in the Attack on Titan anime (Image via MAPPA Studios)

Yelena is chiefly responsible for the confrontation between Marley and Paradis playing out as it has thus far in Attack on Titan’s final season. She helped Eren organize every aspect of his plans up until he betrayed her in an attempt to work with Zeke and started the Rumbling.

Beyond her actual actions, her overall personality and way of being is incredibly annoying and off-putting to fans. Scenes like the one where her face completely contorted in anger only serve to alienate her from fans, rather than allowing them to embrace the character.

4) Rod Reiss

Rod as seen in the Attack on Titan anime (Image via Wit Studios)

Rod Reiss is one of the most universally disliked characters in all of Attack on Titan. His objectives during the series essentially consisted of obtaining power without actually being the one to sacrifice for it, an incredibly off-putting objective.

His role as desiring to directly suppress any and all information which doesn’t support the story being told to the citizens of Paradis also serves to make him antagonistic in the eyes of fans. This, in turn, makes Rod much easier to dislike, which is likely why not many in the community are fans of him.

5) Eren Yeager

Eren as seen in the series' final season (Image via MAPPA Studios)

The final entry on this list is somewhat of a controversial, fan base-splitting one. Eren Yeager’s role as the protagonist in Attack on Titan used to be one which fans loved, supporting his desire for freedom and to see the outside world undyingly so.

Yet in the latest season, the light in his eyes has disappeared, and some fans have noticed that he’s not the same Eren he was in the previous years. Some fans have disapproved of the actions he’s taken in the latest season, while others still support it (although they’re undoubtedly the minority). As a result, Eren has, unfortunately, become a very hated character in the eyes of certain sects in the fan base.

