8 beloved Attack on Titan characters who're now disliked

With the second part of Attack on Titan’s final anime season heating up, fans are becoming even more divided on who to support. While some are steadfast in their support of Eren, others want to see his friends bring him back from this genocidal descent.

The discord amongst fans regarding specific characters isn't preposterous. With loyalty lines being drawn in Attack on Titan’s final season, it’s understandable how some characters who were universally beloved now earn the ire of some fans.

Here are eight beloved Attack on Titan characters who’re now despised.

Warning: Attack on Titan Final Season Part Two spoilers below.

1) Eren Yeager

Eren Yeager as seen during the anime's fourth season. (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While a significant portion of the fanbase does support Eren, there are just as many, if not more, who dislike him for his current actions. Many feel that Eren is being too brash by resorting to genocidal intentions, while yet others support his actions and call them justified.

Regardless of what side you’re on, it’s fair to say Eren has slowly but surely become a somewhat disliked character.

2) Gabi Braun

Gabi as seen during the anime's fourth season. (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While fans may not have called Gabi a “beloved” character in her first episodes, she at least wasn’t incredibly disliked. This quickly changed however, as Gabi ended up taking the life of fan-favorite Sasha Braus in the early episodes of Attack on Titan season four.

Interestingly enough, the manga community still respects Gabi as a great foil to Eren, while the anime community seemingly dislikes her with no regard for her quality as a character.

3) Armin Arlert

Armin as seen during the anime's fourth season. (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Armin doesn’t necessarily do anything to earn the ire of fans in Attack on Titan season four, his lack of action is troubling. In prior seasons, Armin was someone always coming up with plans and ways out of situations no matter how daunting they seemed.

Season four Armin feels somewhat apathetic, preoccupied with his own feelings for Annie and wrestling over his now shared identity with Bertholdt. Some fans, as a result, have expressed their distaste for this version.

4) Floch Forster

Floch as seen during the anime's fourth season. (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While Floch wasn’t always universally popular, there was a certain sect of the Attack on Titan community which loved him. His being the voice of reason when Levi was debating who to revive resonated with many fans, who also thought Erwin integral to humanity’s survival.

Ironically, many of these fans seem to dislike Floch’s defection to the Yeagerists and betrayal of Paradis.

5) Annie Leonhart

Annie as seen during the anime. (Image via Wit Studios)

While Annie does redeem herself in the eyes of some fans during the final section of Attack on Titan’s story, many still dislike her for her earlier actions. Although never universally beloved, there are some fans in the community who loved her cool, calm, and collected demeanor.

For many, Annie being revealed to be the Female Titan was a turning point in their opinion about the character.

6) Grisha Yeager

A young Grisha seen during the anime's third season. (Image via Wit Studios)

Especially in light of the most recent Attack on Titan episode, fans have soured on Grisha over time. His murdering of the Reiss family, while somewhat justified and understandable, made some fans averse to the character.

The further explanation of the event provided in the most recent anime episode further distances fans from Grisha, who lets himself be convinced by Eren to kill the Reisses.

7) Reiner Braun

Reiner as seen in the anime's fourth season. (Image via MAPPA Studios)

While the story’s focus on Reiner during the Marley arc redeems the character in the eyes of many fans, it seems some still despise him. Reiner’s internal struggle to grapple with the events he experienced and the atrocities he committed on Paradis is a path of redemption for many fans.

Yet seemingly even more people enjoy seeing a tortured Reiner who’s unable to come to terms with his actions.

8) Bertholdt Hoover

Enter captionBertholdt as seen during the Attack on Titan anime's third season. (Image via Wit Studios)

While Reiner’s split personality and later coping with his atrocities redeems him in the eyes of some fans, Bertholdt gets no such redemption. Acting as the true Warrior of their tandem, Bertholdt never loses sight of who he is or what his and Reiner’s goal is on Paradis.

Ironically, his grip on his own sanity ends up being detrimental to how Attack on Titan fans feel about him, whereas Reiner’s internal divide somewhat redeems him. .

