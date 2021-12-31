Attack on Titan: The ages of every important character in the series

Attack on Titan tells the story of the people inside the walls of Paradis island through the perspective of a group of elite warriors in charge of fighting against the Titans. These warriors are members of the Survey Corps, who not only fight the Titans when they attack the walls, but they also go beyond them to fight in their claimed turf.

Note: This article contains some spoilers.

The story starts with the fall of the wall Maria, the outermost wall, and some of the main characters having to retreat even further inside, i.e, inside wall Rose. They then joined the 104th Training Corps to train to become members of the forces fighting against the Titans. From then on, the story is told mostly from the perspectives of the members of the Training Corps, who after a dreadful fight against the Titans become members of the Survey Corps.

The Survey Corps introduces a lot of veteran members, who become a few of the most important characters on Attack on Titan. In the fourth season, after a lot of ups and downs and reveals shifts first to Marley, the country that seems to be the main antagonistic force against the people of Paradis island. This introduces a few more characters who become equally important to the plot of Attack on Titan. Take a look at how old all of these characters are here.

The ages of every important character in 'Attack on Titan'

10) Jean Kirstein

When fans first met him in the 104th Training Corps, he seemed a little arrogant in his approach to life. Dreaming of his comfortable career in the Military Police and not wanting to face the horrors of the Titans beyond the walls. After the attack on their graduation day, though, his responsible side came to light for the fandom.

This turned him into one of the most capable leaders that led a lot of fights in the future, while taking full responsibility of his comrades. During the start of Attack on Titan, Jean seems to be a boy of 15, and by the start of season 4 he is a capable leader of about 19 years old.

9) Reiner Braun

AoT New Era @BekaWhite

- No. You are not right. You didn't force your friends to realize your plans. You're not trying to be hero - Reiner

#Eren #reiner #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason - We are same, Reiner - Eren- No. You are not right. You didn't force your friends to realize your plans. You're not trying to be hero - Reiner - We are same, Reiner - Eren- No. You are not right. You didn't force your friends to realize your plans. You're not trying to be hero - Reiner#Eren #reiner #AttackOnTitan #AttackonTitanFinalSeason https://t.co/aC5QQpLxDC

When the fans first met him on Attack on Titan in the 104th Training Corps, Reiner seemed like a character that is as strong as he is responsible. It was only later that they found out the truth about him being a Titan, along with Bertolt and Annie, and leading the attacks on the people of Paradis island.

Being a warrior candidate from Marley with the possession of Armored Titan, he is one of the strongest, as well as one of the most important, characters on the show. When he first arrived on Paradis Island, he was possibly a boy of no more than 12 years old, according to the fandom. Which makes him a young but jaded man of 21 years old by the start of season 4 of the anime.

8) Historia Reiss

Living all her life in disguise and then being forced to inherit a Titan by none other than her own father, Historia has an inner strength that can be compared to very few people in Attack on Titan.

When she accepts the position of the Queen of the island, she turns into one of the small group of people who are integral to the storyline. Being a member of the 104th Training Corps, she seemed to be 15 years old at the start of Attack on Titan. This makes her the same age as Jean at 19, by the start of season 4 of the anime.

7) Zeke Yeager

Fans met the Beast Titan in season 2 of the anime, and it was even later that they found out the truth about the man inside the Titan. Zeke's relevance to the plot of Attack on Titan only increased after the reveal of his relation to the show's protagonist, Eren Yeager.

During his first appearance, he seemed to be a man of about 25, according to the fandom. This places him to be about 29 years old during season 4 of Attack on Titan.

6) Erwin Smith

The Captain Commander of the Survey corps, Erwin Smith, seemed to win over the fandom with his capable leadership and dynamic personality. He is one of those people who is never afraid to resort to unusual means to protect his people. For the fandom of Attack on Titan, he seemed to be the leader they all looked up to.

That is why the whole fandom seems to have been devastated by his untimely death in the show. Although creator Isayama Hajime never confirmed his actual age, the fandom speculated him to be about 35-39 years old during his appearance in Attack on Titan.

5) Hange zoe

Hange Zoe seemed to be an eccentric character when the fans first met her in the show. It is only much later that they find out just how strong she is and how relevant her skills are in the battle against the Titans. As the current Captain Commander of the Survey Corps, her importance in the plot of Attack on Titan is matched with very few people.

Isayama never seemed to confirm her actual age as well, but the fandom seems to think she is about 29-32 years old during the show's start. This places her at about 34-36 years by the time season 4 rolls around.

4) Levi Ackerman

Levi Ackerman is one of the main forces behind the attack group against the Titans. He also seems to be one of the major rays of hope for the people of Paradis island. This seems to cause a sort of hero worship for him in the hearts of the people of the island, as well as in the Attack on Titan fandom.

Unfortunately, his age is also shrouded in mystery, as the creator only seemed to have revealed him being in his early thirties during the start of the show. According to the fandom, this places him at about 35-38 years by the start of season 4.

3) Armin Arlert

AnimeTV チェーン @animetv_jp (11/03) Today is Armin Arlert Birthday!



Happy Birthday, Genius 🔥 (11/03) Today is Armin Arlert Birthday! Happy Birthday, Genius 🔥 https://t.co/7MO9CmBr79

One of Eren's best friends and a current main strategists for the Survey Corps, Armin has had a tough life. Having been uprooted from his home, along with Eren and Mikasa, they faced horrors of Titans and humans both from a very young age. By the time season 1 of Attack on Titan ends, he seems to be slowly coming out of his shell.

His relevance to the plot of Attack on Titan seems to make him one of the few important characters in the show. The same age as Jean and Historia, he is about 10 years old during the first attack on the wall Maria. This places him at about 15 when he joins the Survey Corps, and 19 by the start of season 4.

2) Mikasa Ackerman

One of the strongest fighters on the show, Mikasa Ackerman seemed to have been Eren and Armin's other best friend. With the second highest number of Titan kills, her relevance to the plot of Attack on Titan is almost unmatched.

She is the same age as Armin and the others. This places her at 10 during the first attack on wall Maria, 15 during her joining in the Survey Corps, and about 19 during the start of season 4 of Attack on Titan.

1) Eren Yeager

The protagonist-turned-possible-villain, Eren Yeager, is one of the driving forces of the show Attack on Titan. With the power of the Attack and Founding Titan, as well as the War Hammer Titan, he is possibly the strongest character in the show.

He is the same age as his two best friends Armin and Mikasa. This makes him a boy of 10 years old during the first time he faced a Titan, 15 when he joined the Survey Corps, and 19 by the start of season 4.

Attack on Titan seems to have given the fandom moments that they will cherish forever. With the last part of season 4 airing on January 9, 2022, the hype is off-the-charts. What will Eren do and how will it alter the fate of humanity in the future? Fans are eager to find answers to these questions.

Edited by Mason J. Schneider