MAPPA reveals Attack on Titan final season part 3 part 2 release window and trailer

Shortly after the concluded broadcast of the first part, the release window for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 2 was released. Corroborating earlier reports, the apparent final installment of the anime series overall is set to release sometime in Fall, 2022, with no specific release date announced yet.

Also released was a short teaser trailer for Attack on Titan Final Season Part 3 Part 2, which featured Falco Grice talking in Japanese. Unfortunately, with no subtitled version of the trailer available as of this article’s writing, it’s not possible to know exactly what he’s saying in the teaser.

Attack on Titan final season part 3 part 2 set to keep fans waiting for several months before series’ conclusion

The tweet was originally sent out by the official Twitter account for the television anime adaptation of Hajime Isayama’s original Attack on Titan manga series. Originally sent out at roughly 11:30 am Eastern Standard Time, the tweet both reveals the release window of and has a short teaser preview for Attack on Titan final season part 3 part 2, as mentioned above.

The trailer in question features Falco Grice monologuing in Japanese, as the perspective takes viewers through a tunnel of clouds with a radiant light seen in the distance. Both Japanese and English fans of the series are excitedly interacting with the tweet, emphasizing how universal the excitement and love for this smash-hit anime series is.

While some fans are disappointed at needing to wait until the Fall 2023 season to finish the series, it was somewhat unrealistic to expect the second part to premiere before then. With the first part premiering just a few days into March, the emphasis on the second part’s premiere later on in 2023 should’ve indicated the Fall season at the earliest to fans.

Nevertheless, this disappointment seems to come from a place of love and excitement for the series. It’s almost a compliment to how engaging the first part of the final season’s third part is, as well as an indication of how eager fans are to continue the story. At least these fans now have a confirmed release window for the series’ overall conclusion in the form of Attack on Titan final season part 3 part 2.

ngvantrii @ngvantrii @anime_shingeki Me realising we have to wait for a half of a year to continue the finale @anime_shingeki Me realising we have to wait for a half of a year to continue the finale https://t.co/5SeNkS4xnw

The first part of the third part of the series’ final season premiered on March 4, at 12:25 am Japanese Standard Time. While it aired on local Japanese television as a one-hour special, Crunchyroll (who is streaming the part internationally) will instead break up the one-hour part into three episodes roughly 20 minutes in length.

Follow along for more Attack on Titan final season part 3 anime news, as well as general anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

Poll : 0 votes